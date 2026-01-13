Blizzard Players and Alumni: From Playing to Coaching

The Green Bay Blizzard prides itself as a community-first, family-oriented team. The team seeks leaders who are not only highly coachable but have a desire to give back to others and pass on what they have learned. Perhaps that is why so many Blizzard players turn to coaching after (and even sometimes during) their playing careers!

That includes a large portion of the current Blizzard coaching staff. Six of seven Green Bay Blizzard coaches played indoor/arena football, and five of those six coaches played at least one season with the Blizzard. Learn more about them and others below!

Corey Roberson

Currently serving as the Head Coach and GM of the Green Bay Blizzard, Roberson was a defensive back during his playing career. Afterward, he spent 2012 to 2018 as an assistant coach with the Blizz before taking on the Head Coach position during the 2018 season. He has led the Blizzard to multiple historic seasons, including a franchise-record-breaking 14-win season in 2024 and an Eastern Conference Championship win in 2025. Roberson has been named IFL Coach of the Year twice (2019 and 2024).

Matt Behrendt

Behrendt served multiple seasons as Green Bay's quarterback. He accounted for 91 passing touchdowns combined from the 2016 and 2017 seasons through 26 games. Now, he makes plays from the sidelines, coaching for the Blizzard. Last season, the team boasted one of the IFL's best offenses, averaging a league-leading 54.1 points per game, which helped Behrendt earn his first IFL Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Marquel Willis

Willis came to the Blizzard in 2012 and spent six seasons playing wide receiver. In his final season playing (2017), Willis was a Second Team All-IFL selection while leading Green Bay in receptions (29), receiving yards (420), and receiving touchdowns (11). Before returning to the Blizzard, he coached various positions on high school teams. In 2025, Willis made his Blizzard coaching debut and helped coach the offense to a tie for first place ranking in the IFL in receiving touchdowns (68).

Deldrick Canty

For five seasons, Deldrick Canty played on the Green Bay Blizzard defensive line and was a model of leadership on and off the field. In 2022, his teammates and the coaching staff honored him as the Blizzard Lineman of the Year, showing his dedication to the team did not go unnoticed. When the 2026 IFL season begins, Canty will shift his attention to detail and discipline toward coaching the next group of Blizzard D-Linemen. Canty will be the Blizzard Defensive Line Coach.

Sulaiman Kamara

Kamara played one season for the Blizzard but made his presence known immediately. He came into the 2025 season as a team captain and leader of the defensive line, bringing experience from the USFL and IFL. Although injury held him out from playing part of the year, Kamara stayed active by coaching. He has experience coaching with Flag Star Football and C4 Explosive Sport. Next season, Kamara will serve as the Blizzard Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

BJ Hill

IFL Hall of Famer and the only player to have his number retired by the Green Bay Blizzard, BJ Hill became well-versed in every facet of Blizzard football, as a kick returner, defensive back, and an active member of the community. He accepted a coaching position with Green Bay Southwest High School last year. Soon, Hill and several other Blizzard players-turned-coaches will retake the field and look to steer the program in a new direction.

Lance Taylor

Once a Blizzard wide receiver, now the Head Coach of Western Michigan University. The WMU Broncos had an incredibly successful season this year, winning the 2025 Mid-American Conference Championship, and Taylor was awarded MAC Coach of the Year for the team's remarkable campaign. Taylor's coaching resume also includes time spent on the staffs of the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers of the NFL.

Nate Wara

Former Green Bay Blizzard quarterback and 2014 IFL Rookie of the Year, Nate Wara, has had an illustrious playing career from his college days with UW-Oshkosh to the pros with the Blizzard. He is a local product, growing up in Oshkosh and staying close to home. Wara has held various coaching positions at Fond du Lac High School. Now, he is the Tight Ends and Fullbacks Coach for the UW-Oshkosh Titans.

Many former and even current players are coaching football at every level, including those this article did not name, such as Andre London (Pass Game Coordinator / Wide Receivers Coach at Wheeling University), Gino Guidugli (Quarterback Coach at Notre Dame), Marquez Gollman (Safeties Coach / Pass Game Coordinator at UT Permian Basin), and countless others! Who did we miss? Let us know by sending a message on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter/X. Remember, you can watch the Blizzard coaching debut of Deldrick Canty and Sulaiman Kamara on March 15, when Green Bay hosts the Vegas Knight Hawks at the Resch Center!







