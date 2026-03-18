Know Before You Go - March 21

Published on March 18, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard host the Fishers Freight on March 21 at the Resch Center!

Where: Resch Center (820 Armed Forces Dr, Green Bay, WI 54304)

When: 7:00 PM

Presented by: Aurora BayCare Medical Center, The Fan WDUZ, Specialty Auto

Theme:

The Green Bay Blizzard are back at the Resch Center after a 1-0 start! March 21 is Youth Jersey Night. The first 1,000 fans (12 and under) will receive a Green Bay Blizzard MVP Edition Youth Jersey.

Double Up on FUN

2 Giveaways!

The first 1,000 fans (12 and under) will receive a Green Bay Blizzard MVP Edition Youth Jersey. And, thanks to Section Yellow, we will be giving away an Eastern Conference Champion Banner Rally Towels to the first 3,000 fans through the doors. Doors are expected to open about an hour before game kicks off.

Item of The Game - 2 Gameballs!

The March 16 AND the March 21 game ball will be the item of the game on March 21. Get your very own game ball at the Green Bay Blizzard Merch Stand (outside section 217) for a discounted price! Just $45.

Merch Stand

The Blizzard Merch Stand has moved locations. It will now be found outside Section 217! The Merch Stand is open until the end of the 3rd Quarter. Select items will be sold on field during our 5th Quarter!

Concessions Specials

Throughout the game, concessions stand will have a small popcorn and soda for only $5! Plus, enjoy 24 ounce Bud and Bud Light products for just $4 (21 and older, please drink responsibly).

5th Quarter

We welcome all fans onto the field after the game. Meet players, coaches, staff, and other fans! There is also an opportunity to purchase select items on the field during the 5th Quarter.

*do not bring food or beverages onto the field

Postgame Party

Join Blizzard players, coaches, and fans at the Green Bay Distillery (835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon, WI 54304) after the game.

Contact Us

Green Bay Blizzard admin staff are available via email, phone, or social media via office@greenbayblizzard.com, 920-499-BLIZ(2549), Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Special thank you to our presenting partners Aurora BayCare Medical Center, The Fan WDUZ, and Specialty Auto!







Indoor Football League Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.