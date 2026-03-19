IFL Coaches Poll: Week 1

Published on March 18, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The first Coaches Poll of the 2026 season has been released, setting the early tone across the Indoor Football League. March 18, 2026

The Green Bay Blizzard open the year at No. 1 following a strong Week 1 victory over the defending champion Vegas Knight Hawks, immediately establishing themselves as an early team to beat. Just behind them, the Fishers Freight check in at No. 2 after an impressive season-opening performance.

The San Diego Strike Force (3) and Orlando Pirates (4) enter the season with high expectations, while the Vegas Knight Hawks round out the top five as they look to bounce back and defend their title.

With the season now underway, the rankings are set - but movement is sure to come as teams continue to make their case each week.

Week 1 Coaches Poll

Green Bay Blizzard

Fishers Freight

San Diego Strike Force

Orlando Pirates

Vegas Knight Hawks

Arizona Rattlers

Quad City Steamwheelers

Tulsa Oilers

Jacksonville Sharks

Tucson Sugar Skulls

San Antonio Gunslingers

NAZ Wranglers

Iowa Barnstormers

New Mexico Chupacabras







Indoor Football League Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.