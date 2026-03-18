Pirates Sign Defensive Lineman Zykeius Strong

Published on March 18, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates of the Indoor Football League have signed defensive lineman Zykeius Strong for the 2026 season. Strong made quite an impression on the entire coaching staff at the Pirates open tryout.

"Zykeius really showed out," head coach Rob Keefe said. "Not only did he perform well but he looked the part too. He had quality reps in college against high level opponents. Sometimes scouts at higher levels miss out on really good talent. This is what this opportunity is for."

Strong stands 6'6'' 265-pounds and is yet another quality defensive addition to this Pirates team. He began his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College before joining the Houston Cougars.

After making his debut in the 2022 Independence Bowl, Strong appeared in all 12 games for his 2023 junior season. He made one start at defensive end as he played 228 snaps, a similar number from what he also did the following year in his senior season.

In 2024 Strong once again played in all 12 games as he led all Big 12 EDGE defenders with his tackling grade 85.2 tackling grade, according to Pro Football Focus. The Alabama native brings 26 career tackles to the Pirates along with a sack, forced fumble, and two pass deflections.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 18, 2026

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