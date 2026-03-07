Blizzard Sign Wide Receiver Jack Studer For The 2026 Season

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed wide receiver Jack Studer for the 2026 season.

Jack Studer joins the Blizz during 2026 Training Camp. The 6-1, 200-pound wide receiver is an IFL rookie. Despite being an Eyota, Minnesota native, Studer has ties to the area. He spent several seasons playing football at the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse!

From 2019 to 2024, Studer attended the UW - La Crosse, competing in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC). He suited up for 48 games and caught 175 passes for 3,127 yards and 35 touchdowns. Studer finished with 1,000 yards receiving in each of his final two seasons. In 2024, the Eagle was selected for the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference First Team, and he was a semifinalist for the 2024 Gagliardi Trophy, an award given to the most outstanding football player in NCAA Division III. Following Studer's final season, he participated in rookie mini-camps with several NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers.

As Training Camp continues, Studer and the Blizzard will work hard to prepare for the season. Thankfully, the former UW-La Crosse Eagle may already have some chemistry with his fellow receivers. Jack Studer, Terrell Carey, and Isaac Garside all competed in the WIAC, albeit with different teams (UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Eau Claire, respectively), during 2021 and 2022. In fact, Studer's and Garside's careers aligned quite well; they both played for their teams from 2021 to 2024. These receivers lined up in opposition for many years, but now they have the chance to make plays together! Their first chance will come at the Resch Center when the Green Bay Blizzard host a 2025 IFL Championship rematch against the Vegas Knight Hawks on March 15.







