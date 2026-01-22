Blizzard Sign Quarterback Demilon Brown for the 2026 Season

Published on January 22, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed quarterback Demilon Brown for the 2026 season.

Demilon Brown, a quarterback from Wilson, Arkansas, signs with the Green Bay Blizzard. Standing at 6-foot-1-inches and 215 pounds, he is an Indoor Football League rookie. Despite his rookie ranking, Brown has vast playing experience. He put together an incredible college career that professional teams noticed.

Remaining in Arkansas, Brown stayed with one team throughout his collegiate career. He joined the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) in 2019. UAM is an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Great American Conference (GAC). From 2019 to 2024, Brown suited up as a Boll Weevil. In 44 games, he recorded 7,343 passing yards, 53 passing touchdowns, 3,187 rushing yards, 37 rushing touchdowns, and one reception for seven yards. In 2019, Brown received the GAC Freshman of the Year award, and he earned a Division II Notable Performer honor. He also holds the Boll Weevil record for rushing touchdowns in a career with 37 and is in the top five in career passing yards with 7,343. Brown's numbers, although lining up at quarterback, showed that he is a versatile athlete throughout college, which is an enticing attribute for professional teams. Following the 2025 NFL Draft, Brown received a call and invitation to the Las Vegas Raiders Rookie Mini-Camp as an undrafted free agent.

Next, Brown will attend Green Bay Blizzard Training Camp. Come early March, he and the rest of the Blizz will have a few weeks to build chemistry and prepare for the start of the 2026 season. It may seem like a tall task; thankfully, the team will be guided by an experienced and award-winning coaching staff led by Head Coach and GM Corey Roberson, a two-time IFL Coach of the Year (2019 and 2024). In addition, Brown will be in capable hands on offense with former quarterback and reigning IFL Assistant Coach of the Year Matt Behrendt taking on the Offensive Coordinator duties for another season. With temperatures plummeting in Green Bay, it is beginning to feel like Blizzard season. Fans anxiously anticipate another excellent Blizzard season before they kick things off at the Resch Center on March 15!







Indoor Football League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.