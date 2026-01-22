Patrick Barrett Named Offensive Line Coach

Published on January 22, 2026

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, names Patrick Barrett as the team's Offensive Line Coach for the 2026 season.

Barrett, officially joined the Tulsa coaching staff in 2026 after retiring following the 2025 season. From 2023-25, the former lineman started 32 games at center for the Tulsa Oilers.

"He is the best offensive line coach out there," said head coach Marvin Jones. "He is smart and savvy and knows the game more than most."

From 2020-22, the offensive wall was a regular starter for the Omaha Beef of the Champions Indoor Football League, helping the Beef capture the first championship in franchise history in 2021 under Marvin Jones.

The pro champion began his professional career in 2019 with the GFL2's Giessen Golden Dragons, starting 11 games across multiple offensive line positions.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin, native played collegiately at Carroll University from 2014-18, earning a bachelor's degree in business administration while serving as team captain during the 2017-18 season.

The player turned coach attended Waukesha South High School, where he led the Blackshirts as team captain to their best record in 20 seasons during the 2013-14 campaign and earned Classic 8 all-conference honors at left tackle.

