Oilers Explode for a Huge Win at Home over Barnstormers

Published on May 30, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, delivered a dominant performance at home, rolling past the Iowa Barnstormers, 63-29.

Tulsa opened the scoring early in the first quarter, as *TJ Edwards II* flipped a pass out of the backfield to *Caleb Ramseur *for a touchdown with 8:29 remaining to take a 7-0 lead. The Oilers struck again to close out the quarter, with Edwards II scrambling before finding *Ketron Jackson Jr.* for a 35-yard touchdown connection to make it 14-0.

Iowa answered early in the second quarter, as Josh Simmons hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass with 11:06 remaining to cut the deficit to 14-7. Tulsa responded immediately, with Edwards II punching in a 3-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 21-7 with 6:34 left in the half. The Oilers continued to pour it on late in the second quarter. *Mike Carrigan* found the endzone on a 4-yard rushing touchdown with one minute remaining, and Tulsa capped the half in highlight fashion as Edwards II connected with Carrigan on a 13-yard dump-off pass, where Carrigan leapt over a defender for the score as time expired, sending Tulsa into halftime with a commanding 35-7 lead.

Tulsa carried that momentum into the third quarter, as Edwards II found *Jerminic Smith Sr.* on a 5-yard slant for a touchdown with 10:30 to go, extending the lead to 42-7. The defense followed with a standout play, as *Tariq Bracy* recorded an interception in the corner of the endzone to halt an Iowa drive. A rare sequence saw safeties recorded by both teams on back-to-back drives, bringing the score to 44-9 in favor of Tulsa. On the ensuing kickoff, Carrigan broke free for a touchdown return, pushing the advantage to 50-9.

Iowa found the endzone in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard quarterback run by Dante Aviles-Santos, but Tulsa answered once again. Ramseur broke loose for a 30-yard touchdown run up the middle with 9:50 remaining to make it 56-15. Iowa added another score on a 30-yard touchdown reception by Demonte Martin, but Tulsa continued to control the game. *Tripp Harrington* added the final touchdown for the Oilers on a quarterback rushing score before Iowa added a late score to close out the game.

Tulsa's balanced offensive attack and opportunistic defense powered the Oilers to the 63-29 victory.

Tulsa will head on the road to face the Fishers Freight on June 6th at 6:00 p.m. CT at Fishers Event Center.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 30, 2026

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