Oilers Defeat San Diego Strike Force for First Time in Franchise History

Published on May 2, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, defeated the San Diego Strike Force 51-42 on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

The Oilers wasted no time hanging points on the board after being forced into the opening possession via a San Diego possession deferment. TJ Edwards III dropped back on the opening play of the night, slinging a bomb over the top of the Strike Force defense that hit an in-stride Jerminic Smith who dove past the goal line to put Tulsa up 6-0 X into the game. Bailey Hale tacked on the extra point, placing Tulsa up 7-0, following up with a successful rouge to extend the Oilers' lead to 8-0 in the opening 90 seconds of the contest. San Diego answered with a nine-play scoring drive that featured two fourth-down conversions to make it an 8-7 game with 8:10 left in the first quarter. The Oilers offense didn't get a chance to add to its one-play, one-score resume, as Mike Kerrigan housed the ensuing San Diego kickoff to restore Tulsa's eight-point advantage, 15-7 with 6:52 left in the opening quarter. San Diego capped off another long, methodical drive with a rushing score to cut Tulsa's to 15-14 through one quarter.

Edwards III opened the second-quarter scoring 4:42 into the frame, freezing the San Diego defensive unit before scampering into endzone from the four-yard line. The Strike Force blocked Hale 's PAT attempt to set the score 21-14. The remaining 11:18 of the quarter saw zero scoring, despite both teams reaching the red zone.

Shane Hooks resumed the scoring on the opening drive of the second half, hauling in a one-handed touchdown catch, bringing the Strike Force level 21-21 with 7:53 remaining in the third quarter. Edwards III put the Oilers back on top 28-21 with a franchise-leading 30 th rushing touchdown of his tenure - his second of the night - second rushing touchdown of the night. A crucial TFL from Tre Harvey on the final play of the third quarter sent Tulsa into the fourth quarter with its 28-21 lead intact.

Nate Davis once again found the clutch gene - and along with it, the hands of Hooks- converting yet again on fourth-and-goal on San Diego's second play of the fourth quarter. Edwards III and Smith answered on the following play, producing a near-mirror of the opening play of the game on Tulsa's first play of the fourth quarter, a thirty-yard pitch-and-catch that placed the Oilers on top 35-28 with 12:02 remaining in the frame. Hale followed up with more heroics, this time a successful onside kick, to give the Oilers possession following their score. Edwards III found paydirt with his legs for the third time of the night with a herculean 12-yard rush, placing Tulsa up 42-28 with 7:50 remaining in the game. Davis found his fourth touchdown of the game to pull San Diego back to 42-35 with 4:13 remaining. Harvey erased the score on the following kick off, scooping a muffed return at the six-yard line before trotting into the end zone. A missed PAT held the Oilers' lead to 48-35. Davis linked up with former Oiler Cole Blackman for touchdown number five of the game, cutting Tulsa's lead to 48-42 - the narrowest margin of the second half - with 1:50 remaining on the clock. A failed onside kick from the Strike Force set the Oilers up in enemy territory late in the contest. Tulsa grinded down the clock to the 10-second mark and the ball down 10-yard line via three rushes before calling Hale to the field for a field goal attempt. The future lawyer negotiated the uprights, pushing the Oilers past the 50-point mark and sealing a 51-42 Oilers' victory.

Tulsa will go on the road to face the Jacksonville Sharks on Sunday, May 10 th. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. CT.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about Tulsa Indoor Football.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 2, 2026

Oilers Defeat San Diego Strike Force for First Time in Franchise History - Tulsa Oilers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.