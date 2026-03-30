Tulsa Wins Nail-Biter to Open 2026 Season

Published on March 29, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, secured a 29-22 victory over the San Antonio Gunslingers with two interceptions and great kicking.

The Oilers, with 5:30 to go in the first quarter, flared their defensive prowess with an interception at the goal line by Malik Sonnier in the back half of the first. Tulsa began scoring in the first quarter with a 16-yard field goal by Bailey Ha le with 0:35 left in the opening frame, making it 3-0 Oilers.

Tulsa extended its lead with 1:52 remaining in the first half, thanks to a 7-yard catch by Spencer Tears in the endzone to make it 10-0 Oilers. The Gunslingers responded with a score of their own to cut the game to 10-7 with 0:05 left in the first half. Hale kicked another 28-yard field goal in the final moment of the half, putting the score at 13-7 after two.

Fredrick Mallay, with 10:55 remaining in the third quarter, snagged his first pick of the season to give the Oilers the ball back. At the 6:12 mark of the third, Kevin Thurmon Jr. recovered a fumble by San Antonio QB, Joaquin Collazo, in the endzone for a defensive touchdown to make it 19-7. Tulsa failed a two-point conversion attempt. The Gunslingers added eight points in the third to make it 19-15 entering the final frame.

In the first five seconds of the fourth quarter, TJ Edwards II connected with Tripp Harrington for a 45-yard touchdown over the top to expand the Oilers' advantage to 26-15. San Antonio brought the game to 26-22 before Hale finished the scoring with his third field goal of the day and second from 16 yards, making it 29-22 final.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 29, 2026

Tulsa Wins Nail-Biter to Open 2026 Season - Tulsa Oilers

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