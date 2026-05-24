Oilers Bounce Back on the Road with Confident Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, delivered a statement performance on the road, defeating San Antonio, 45-30.

San Antonio struck first with 12:55 remaining in the opening quarter, as Fred Payton Jr. found the endzone on an 11-yard quarterback keeper to take a 7-0 lead. Tulsa answered back midway through the quarter, with TJ Edwards II punching in a 2-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 7:02 to play in the first. The Oilers quickly grabbed control late in the first. With 2:16 remaining, Edwards II connected with Jerminic Smith Sr. on a deep 46-yard touchdown pass to give Tulsa a 14-7 advantage. Tulsa's defense followed with a statement play, as Justin Harrington intercepted Payton Jr. in the endzone to close out the quarter.

Tulsa extended its lead in the second quarter. Edwards II added another rushing touchdown on a quarterback keeper with 9:49 remaining, pushing the lead to 21-7. Late in the half, Edwards II again found Smith Sr., this time on a 14-yard touchdown strike with 0:39 remaining to make it 28-10. The final moments of the half featured a flurry of turnovers, with Tre Harvey recording an interception on a tipped ball, followed by a San Antonio interception of Edwards II by Rivarius Rivers. San Antonio added a 47-yard field goal from Tyler Huettel as time expired, sending Tulsa into halftime with a 28-10 lead.

Tulsa continued to build momentum in the third quarter. Bailey Hale opened the scoring with a 15-yard field goal to extend the lead to 31-10. San Antonio responded with an 18-yard touchdown reception by Deion McShane to cut the deficit to 31-17. A Tulsa fumble by Cassian Foreman later in the quarter gave San Antonio an opportunity, but Huettel missed a long field goal attempt, keeping the Oilers comfortably in front heading into the fourth.

In the final frame, Tulsa put the game away. Edwards II added his third rushing touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run with 10:55 remaining, making it 38-17. San Antonio answered with a 4-yard touchdown catch by KJ Smith, but a blocked extra point by Ulric Jones kept the score at 38-23.

Tulsa sealed the victory in dramatic fashion on special teams, recovering an onside kick attempt and returning it for a touchdown, with Smith Sr. scooping and scoring to extend the lead to 45-23. San Antonio added a late touchdown by Austin Upshaw, but it proved to be too little, too late, as the Oilers secured the 45-30 win.

Tulsa will return home to host the Iowa Barnstormers on May 30 at 5:00 p.m. CT at the BOK Center.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 23, 2026

Oilers Bounce Back on the Road with Confident Win - Tulsa Oilers

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