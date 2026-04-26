Rattlers Serpentine Past Oilers with Late Heroics

Published on April 25, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, lost by one, 64-63 in a back-and-forth contest on the road against the Arizona Rattlers.

Tulsa opened the game's scoring on a 5-yard slant route completed to* Jerminic Smith Sr.* in the endzone, making it 7-0 Oilers with 9:34 to go in the first. Arizona responded to tie the game just before *TJ Edwards II* rushed up the middle from the 10-yard line for a touchdown to make it 14-7 Tulsa with 3:22 remaining in the opening quarter.

Arizona tied the game once more, but *Bailey Hale* reignited the lead for Tulsa with a 26-yard field goal with 9:09 to go in the second frame to bring the score to 17-14 Oilers. The Rattlers took their first lead just before *Mike Carrigan *responded with a 3-yard rushing score against the grain to push Tulsa ahead 24-21 with 5:41 remaining in the second. With 0:31 seconds left in the half, the Oilers regained the lead on a 3-yard pass to the left side of the endzone to *Spencer Tears* to make it 31-28 Oilers. Arizona took a 35-31 lead into the locker room after claiming the final touchdown of the half.

Tulsa forced a turnover on downs to open the second half and marched down to score with 6:57 to go in the third quarter on a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Edwards II, making it 38-25 Oilers. Smith Sr. snagged a second touchdown on the day from the 1-yard line to make it 45-42 Tulsa. A muffed snap by Arizona QB, Max Meylor, rolled into the endzone where *Dylan Pettway* would fall on the loose ball for a defensive touchdown, making the Oilers' lead 52-42.

Tulsa saw another field goal from Hale and another receiving score from Smith Sr., but in the final moments of the game would trail 64-63. With 0:03 left in the game, the Oilers would see Hale kick a field goal attempt from his own 5-yard line that would come up short and wide right. Tulsa fell by the final score of 64-63 to fall to 1-3 on the season.

Tulsa will host the San Diego Strike Force on Saturday, May 2nd at the BOK Center. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information

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Indoor Football League Stories from April 25, 2026

Rattlers Serpentine Past Oilers with Late Heroics - Tulsa Oilers

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