Oilers Fall in OT on the Road in Orlando

Published on April 12, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, dropped the game late in overtime to fall to 1-1 on the season with a loss to the Orlando Pirates, 61-55.

After trailing 7-0, Spencer Tears snagged a pass in the back corner of the endzone near the right sidewall to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter with 9:16 left in the frame.

After trailing again 17-7, Jerminic Smith Sr. hauled in a 19-yard touchdown catch to bring the Oilers' deficit to 17-14 with 7:15 left in the second quarter. Orlando would push out to a 24-14 lead, but Tears responded with a 12-yard catch for a score on a lobbed pass from TJ Edwards II to make it 24-21 Pirates with 3:59 to go in the half. After another Pirates touchdown, Tears was found wide open on the left sidewall for a 9-yard TD catch to bring the game to 30-28 with 0:55 to go in the second. Tulsa would gain possession again, and with 0:01 left in the half, Smith Sr. stumbled underneath a lob pass for a touchdown for a 5-yard score to make it 35-30 Tulsa. Orlando hit a field goal in the final second to make it 35-33 Oilers, at the end of two.

Tulsa put up points to open the second half via a busted play, allowing Smith Sr. behind the defense for a 40-yard catch and score with 13:44 to go in the third, giving Tulsa a 42-33 lead.

Orlando brought it to within two points before Smith Sr. snagged a 4-yard catch along the goal line for his franchise-high tying fourth receiving touchdown in one game with 11:33 to go in the fourth to make it 49-40 Oilers. The Pirates fought back to make it 49-48 until Bailey Hale hit a 25-yard field goal with 3:16 left in the game to make it 52-48 Tulsa. Orlando took the lead, but with no time remaining, Hale nailed a 49-yard field goal to force overtime at 55-55. Tulsa would start the extra frame with the ball but come up short of points and Orlando finished the game with a touchdown to defeat Tulsa 61-55.

Edwards II ties a franchise high in touchdown passes in one game (7). Andre Sale did the same at home against the Sioux Falls Storm on June 15th, 2024. Smith Sr. tied a franchise-high of four receiving touchdowns in one game. Alexis Rosario did the same on the road against the Sioux Falls Storm on April 14th, 2024.

Tulsa will host the Fishers Freight on April 18th at the BOK Center for their 2026 home opener. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm CT.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from April 12, 2026

Oilers Fall in OT on the Road in Orlando - Tulsa Oilers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.