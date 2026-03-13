Tulsa Oilers Start 2026 Training Camp
IFL Tulsa Oilers

Tulsa Oilers Start 2026 Training Camp

Published on March 13, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release


Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, begins its fourth season in team history as training camp begins on March 16.

Tulsa comes off a historic 2025 season, finishing 10-6 and making the playoffs for the first time in team history.

Training camp begins Monday, March 16 at 9:30 am as head coach Marvin Jones initiates tangible preparation with a group of new and familiar faces.

The Tulsa Oilers begin their season on the road on March 29 against the San Antonio Gunslingers. Kickoff is set for 3:00 pm CT at Freeman Coliseum.

The Oilers' home opener is set for April 18 at the BOK Center against the Fishers Freight with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm CT.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Indoor Football League Stories from March 13, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central