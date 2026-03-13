Tulsa Oilers Start 2026 Training Camp

Published on March 13, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, begins its fourth season in team history as training camp begins on March 16.

Tulsa comes off a historic 2025 season, finishing 10-6 and making the playoffs for the first time in team history.

Training camp begins Monday, March 16 at 9:30 am as head coach Marvin Jones initiates tangible preparation with a group of new and familiar faces.

The Tulsa Oilers begin their season on the road on March 29 against the San Antonio Gunslingers. Kickoff is set for 3:00 pm CT at Freeman Coliseum.

The Oilers' home opener is set for April 18 at the BOK Center against the Fishers Freight with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm CT.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 13, 2026

Tulsa Oilers Start 2026 Training Camp - Tulsa Oilers

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