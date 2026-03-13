2026 IFL Kickoff: Vegas Knight Hawks Return, Quad City Faces Fishers in Opener

Published on March 13, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The 2026 Indoor Football League season opens this weekend with a showcase of championship pedigree and rising contenders, highlighted by a rematch of the 2025 National Championship and a pivotal early season matchup in the Eastern Conference. March 13, 2026

The 2026 Indoor Football League season opens this weekend with a showcase of championship pedigree and rising contenders, highlighted by a rematch of the 2025 National Championship and a pivotal early season matchup in the Eastern Conference.

The action begins Saturday night in Indiana, where the Fishers Freight host the Quad City Steamwheelers in the league's first game of the year. Monday, the spotlight shifts to Green Bay for the annual Hall of Fame Game, featuring the defending champion Vegas Knight Hawks visiting the Green Bay Blizzard.

Saturday: Quad City Steamwheelers at Fishers Freight

Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT)

Venue: Fishers Event Center, Fishers, Ind.

Watch on: Yahoo! Sports Network

The Fishers Freight enter their second season aiming to build on the momentum of a strong finish to their inaugural campaign. After a 7-9 debut that ended with a five game winning streak, head coach Dixie Wooten has retooled his roster with high impact additions designed to push the Freight into contention.

Quarterback Felix Harper returns to lead the offense after guiding last year's late season surge. He will operate behind a revamped offensive line anchored by newcomer Navaughn Donaldson, widely regarded as the league's top offensive lineman in 2025. The backfield features returning running back Josiah King, whom Wooten has praised as one of the league's most complete runners.

One of the most notable offseason additions is wide receiver CJ Windham, who arrives fresh off winning a national championship with the Vegas Knight Hawks. Windham joins a receiving group that already includes several returning contributors.

Quad City enters the opener looking to rebound from last season's Eastern Conference Finals loss. The Steamwheelers return one of the league's most dynamic playmakers in quarterback Daquan Neal, who finished the 2025 season with 2,154 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 725 rushing yards and 23 rushing scores. Neal, the league's 2019 MVP, remains one of the IFL's most productive dual threat quarterbacks.

The franchise made one of the biggest offseason moves by signing wide receiver Quian Williams from Iowa. Williams, the reigning IFL Triple Crown winner, led the league with 93 receptions, 1,159 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. His pairing with Neal gives Quad City one of the most explosive quarterback receiver duos in the league.

Up front, the Steamwheelers retain veteran captain and First Team All IFL lineman Joe Krall, providing stability and protection for Neal as the offense looks to strike early in 2026.

Monday: Vegas Knight Hawks at Green Bay Blizzard

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. CT)

Venue: Resch Center, Green Bay, Wis.

Watch on: Overnght

The Hall of Fame Game now shifts to Monday, delivering an immediate test for the league's top two teams from a year ago. The defending champion Vegas Knight Hawks travel to Green Bay for a rematch of the 2025 National Championship, a 64-61 thriller won by Vegas.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura, the reigning championship MVP, returns after throwing for more than 1,200 yards and 26 touchdowns as a rookie. Vegas strengthened its offense even further by signing Joshua Tomas, the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year, who starred for the Bay Area Panthers. Tomas joins franchise all time leading receiver Quentin Randolph, giving Vegas one of the league's most dangerous skill groups.

Head coach Mike Davis also bolstered the defense, adding veteran defensive back Clifton Duck to a secondary already known for creating turnovers.

For Green Bay, the matchup represents both a chance at revenge and an opportunity to validate last season's 10-6 run to the title game. The Blizzard will lean on the reliability of kicker Andrew Mevis and the disruptive presence of defensive lineman Allen Henry.

Green Bay's quarterback competition remains open entering Week 1, with Demilon Brown, Cole Stenstrom and Liam Thompson all battling for the starting role. The Blizzard also added rookie wide receiver Jack Studer from UW La Crosse, hoping to inject new energy into the passing game. They will face a Vegas defense that, while talented, is integrating several new pieces.

Monday's game also serves as the backdrop for the induction of the IFL Hall of Fame Class of 2025, with league legends Michael Bazemore and Brady Roland set to be honored during the festivities.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 13, 2026

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