Oilers Add to Offensive Line

Published on December 3, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, adds two rookie offensive linemen to compete in 2026.

Bailey, played in 39 games for Central Michigan University. In his senior season, the new Oiler started four games at left tackle and helped anchor an offensive line that allowed just 26 sacks for 171 yards. Before that, he saw action in 10 games in 2023, played 169 snaps in 12 games in 2022, and appeared in all 13 games in 2021.

Zscherntiz, brings extensive experience and consistency to the Tulsa Oilers. During his six-year career at NIU, the Spencer, Wisconsin native appeared in 52 games and made 46 starts across the offensive line, primarily at guard and center. A three-time All-MAC selection, the 6'3", 306 lbs. lineman helped anchor units that consistently ranked among the conference's best in both pass protection and rushing production. The rookie closed his college career as one of NIU's most durable and reliable linemen, known for strength at the point of attack and high-level football IQ.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from December 3, 2025

Oilers Add to Offensive Line - Tulsa Oilers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.