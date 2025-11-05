Tulsa Oilers Sign Defensive Back Malik Sonnier

The Tulsa Oilers have added strength to their secondary with the signing of defensive back Malik Sonnier for the 2026 season. Sonnier (6'2, 200 lbs) enters his first season in Tulsa after spending the past two years with the Northern Arizona Wranglers. In 2025, he recorded 38.5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, and 4 pass breakups, showcasing his range and ability to make plays in coverage.

A year prior, Sonnier led the Wranglers' defense in total tackles, finishing the 2024 season with 69.5 tackles, along with 8.5 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble. His physical style of play and relentless motor made him one of the most dependable defenders on their roster.

Sonnier is known as a hard-hitting defensive back with a knack for flying to the football and disrupting plays all over the field. He also brings professional experience from his time in the CFL with the Edmonton Elks.

With his toughness, versatility, and proven production, Sonnier adds immediate value to the Oilers' defense heading into the 2026 season.







