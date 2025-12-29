Joey Rogers Returns to Oilers Staff

Published on December 29, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, brings back Joey Rogers to the 2026 coaching staff.

Rogers, enters his fourth year as Associate Defensive Coordinator for the Tulsa Oilers. A 2001 graduate of Dewey High School, the veteran staff member spent four seasons coaching at Copan High School, serving as defensive coordinator while also coaching linebackers, defensive backs and quarterbacks.

Rogers brings extensive experience at multiple levels, having served as a head coach for 20 seasons in youth and showcase football, winning several showcase tournament championships. The Dewey, Oklahoma native also coached competitive baseball and basketball for 14 seasons, earning three state championships in baseball. Rogers is part of a Tulsa Oilers defense that has finished in the top five of the Indoor Football League each of the past two seasons.

"I am super excited and thankful to be a part of the Oilers organization, and I am grateful for the opportunity to coach under Marvin Jones," Rogers said.

