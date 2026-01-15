Oilers Sign DL Tre Henry for 2026 Season

Published on January 15, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Tulsa Oilers have signed defensive lineman Tre Henry for the 2026 season.

Henry (6'3, 270 lbs) enters his first season with Tulsa after spending the 2025 campaign with the Tucson Sugar Skulls. In 10 games last season, Henry recorded 26.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles, showcasing his ability to disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage.

With his size, strength, and versatility along the defensive front, Henry adds physicality and depth to the Oilers' defensive line as the roster continues to take shape ahead of the 2026 season.







