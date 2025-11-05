Barnstormers Announce John's Christmas Extravaganza

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers are proud to announce the 2025 John's Christmas Extravaganza event, General Manager Juli Pettit announced today.

The Iowa Barnstormers are proud to continue John's Christmas Extravaganza, hosting their fifth annual holiday event in honor of former Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Pettit. The Iowa Barnstormers will once again host a Gift Drive in partnership with Children and Families of Iowa.

Upon the launch of John's Christmas Extravaganza in 2021, General Manger Juli Pettit stated "Anyone who knew my dad knows that Christmas was his absolute favorite holiday. He loved everything about the holiday season, especially being able to give back to others. The holiday season can be difficult for many, so it is important to me that our organization keep his giving spirit alive. I am excited to start this event in his name and I already look forward to being able to make it bigger and better next year."

The Iowa Barnstormers have once again partnered with Children & Families of Iowa in their fifth Annual Gift Drive, kicking off the Extravaganza. The Barnstormers will be collecting gifts to donate to The Foundation for Children & Families of Iowa's Holiday Shop.

The Foundation for Children & Families of Iowa Holiday Shop allows clients to choose gifts for their kids and family, get cleaning supplies and household items, and replenish their pantry with nonperishable food to help alleviate some of their struggles during the holiday season. The Holiday Shop also features a wrapping station for families to be able to wrap their gifts on site.

The Iowa Barnstormers are inviting fans to join them in John's Christmas Extravaganza. Fans are encouraged to donate items to the Barnstormers front office Monday-Thursday between 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. or shop the Iowa Barnstormers Wish List linked here.

Gift Drive Gift Guide:

Toddler Developmental or Sensory Toys

School Age Gifts

Teen Gifts

Adult Gifts

Personal Care Items

Gift Cards

Gas

Grocery

Restaurants

The John's Christmas Extravaganza Gift Drive will kick off immediately and run through Thursday, December 4.







