Oilers Fall in Slim Margin in Home Opener

Published on April 18, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, have their late comeback effort fail in the final minute as they lose 40-38 at home.

After Fishers went up 10-0, Tulsa struck back with 10:18 to go in the second quarter via a Jerminic Smith Sr., 9-yard TD catch to make it 10-7 Freight. Tulsa would take their first lead of the game on a 3-yard floated pass to Tripp Harrington for a score, with 3:59 to go in the half. The Oilers would lead 14-10 at the end of two frames.

The Freight got off to a hot start in the second half, taking the lead again, 17-14, before the Oilers' running back, Anthony James Jr. snagged a check-down pass from TJ Edwards II and ran in for a 16-yard touchdown to make it 21-17 Tulsa with 5:30 left in the third. Bailey Hale helped out after his following kickoff resulted in a rouge, making it 22-17 Oilers.

Fishers would dominate the end of the third quarter and in the fourth take an eventual 33-22 lead. Edwards II reached across the goal line for a 1-yard rushing touchdown to bring the game to 33-30 after a successful two-point conversion with 5:25 to go in the game. Fishers put up seven more points before Smith Sr. picked up his second receiving score of the night, which was followed by another successful two-point conversion. Tulsa trailed 40-38 with 0:18 left and would come up short by that same score as the clock hit zero.

Tulsa heads on the road to face the Arizona Rattlers on April 25, with the kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. CT.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about Tulsa Indoor Football.







Indoor Football League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.