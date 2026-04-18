Sharks Dominate Rivals in Home Opene

Published on April 18, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Jacksonville Sharks running back Jimmie Robinson Jr. carries vs. the Orlando Pirates

(Jacksonville Sharks) Jacksonville Sharks running back Jimmie Robinson Jr. carries vs. the Orlando Pirates(Jacksonville Sharks)

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks came out fired up and ready to play. With a short week after their trip to Vegas, the Sharks handed the Orlando Pirates their first loss of the season, winning their home opener by a final score of 68-40 - marking the first time this season Jacksonville scored 60+ points.

Jacksonville got off to a hot start, opening up a 23-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, punctuated by a pick-six from DB Dylan Brown. The Sharks never relinquished the lead, holding on for the win in front of the energized home crowd.

It was a total opposite from last week's game when the Sharks led in most statistical categories. This time, despite being outgained in several traditional areas, the Sharks made the most of their opportunities. Orlando controlled possession for over 54 minutes and generated 302 total yards with 16 first downs, compared to Jacksonville's 204 yards and just three first downs. However, the Sharks were far more explosive and efficient.

Jacksonville averaged an impressive 7.6 yards per play and 10.8 yards per pass, capitalizing on big plays and strong field position, including 157 return yards. The Sharks also excelled on third down (60%) and were perfect on fourth down, while forcing a key interception return for a touchdown.

Although Orlando moved the ball steadily through the air with 247 passing yards, their inability to convert that production into enough scoring - combined with Jacksonville's quick-strike ability, opportunistic defense, and special teams - proved to be the difference in a high-scoring contest.

Another key moment came just before halftime when the Sharks defense delivered a massive goal-line stand to keep Orlando out of the end zone and preserve momentum heading into the locker room.

Highlight Plays

- Jaedon Stoshak hauled in a big touchdown reception to extend the Sharks lead

- Sammy Edwards scrambled under pressure and found an open receiver for a key touchdown play

- Dylan Brown pick-six early in the first quarter set the tone

- Goal-line defensive stand to end the first half and maintain control of the game

- Explosive return game totaling 157 yards in field position advantage

With the win, the Sharks improve to 2-1 on the season.

Statistical Leaders

RB Jimmie Robinson Jr.

- 60 rushing yards and three touchdowns

- 28 receiving yards and one touchdown

- 78 return yards on special teams

DB Dylan Brown

- One interception returned for a touchdown

QB James Cahoon

- 6 of 9 passing for 94 yards and three touchdowns

- 7 rushing yards

Orlando Notes

Orlando was led offensively by QB Paxton DeLaurent, who completed 27 of 34 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns. WR Thomas Owens recorded seven receptions for 74 yards and a score, while Nyqwan Murray added 64 yards and two touchdowns on four catches. Teo Redding contributed with both a rushing and receiving touchdown, and Pooka Williams totaled 76 all-purpose yards.

The Sharks' explosive scoring, opportunistic defense, and strong special teams performance powered Jacksonville to a statement victory in their home opener.

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Indoor Football League Stories from April 18, 2026

Sharks Dominate Rivals in Home Opene - Jacksonville Sharks

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