Sharks Announce 2026 25 Man Roster

Published on March 27, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks have officially announced their 2026 Opening Night 25-man roster ahead of Saturday's season opener.

2026 Jacksonville Sharks Roster:

Quarterbacks

#2 James Cahoon

#4 Sammy Edwards

Running Backs

#3 Jimmie Robinson

#20 Ta'Ron Keith

Wide Receivers / Flex

#1 Marquel Wade (WR/DB)

#6 Billy Bowens

#10 Jaedon Stoshak

#13 Redd Douglas

#15 Lowell Patron

Defensive Backs

#0 Isiah Major

#5 Clay Fields

#7 Larry Elder

#8 John Huggins

#9 Chris Chukwuneke

#21 Robert Jones III

Defensive Line

#12 Chris Rice

#44 Devonta Davis

#91 Jalen Williams

#99 Demeco Roland

Offensive Line

#56 Baraka Beckett

#65 Matthew Kickel

#72 Dontae Lucas

#76 Chasen Hines

#77 Kenny Fehrman

Special Teams

#11 Marc Orozco - Kicker

The Sharks open the 2026 season Saturday against the Northern Arizona Wranglers. Kickoff is at 9 PM EST. Fans can watch live on Overnght Sports or at Players Locker Room, the Official Away Game Watch Party Host of the Jacksonville Sharks.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 27, 2026

Sharks Announce 2026 25 Man Roster - Jacksonville Sharks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.