Sharks Announce 2026 25 Man Roster
Published on March 27, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Jacksonville Sharks News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks have officially announced their 2026 Opening Night 25-man roster ahead of Saturday's season opener.
2026 Jacksonville Sharks Roster:
Quarterbacks
#2 James Cahoon
#4 Sammy Edwards
Running Backs
#3 Jimmie Robinson
#20 Ta'Ron Keith
Wide Receivers / Flex
#1 Marquel Wade (WR/DB)
#6 Billy Bowens
#10 Jaedon Stoshak
#13 Redd Douglas
#15 Lowell Patron
Defensive Backs
#0 Isiah Major
#5 Clay Fields
#7 Larry Elder
#8 John Huggins
#9 Chris Chukwuneke
#21 Robert Jones III
Defensive Line
#12 Chris Rice
#44 Devonta Davis
#91 Jalen Williams
#99 Demeco Roland
Offensive Line
#56 Baraka Beckett
#65 Matthew Kickel
#72 Dontae Lucas
#76 Chasen Hines
#77 Kenny Fehrman
Special Teams
#11 Marc Orozco - Kicker
The Sharks open the 2026 season Saturday against the Northern Arizona Wranglers. Kickoff is at 9 PM EST. Fans can watch live on Overnght Sports or at Players Locker Room, the Official Away Game Watch Party Host of the Jacksonville Sharks.
Indoor Football League Stories from March 27, 2026
- Sharks Announce 2026 25 Man Roster - Jacksonville Sharks
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