Jacksonville Sharks Open 2026 Season on the Road Against Northern Arizona

Published on March 27, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







When: Saturday, March 28th - 9:00 PM ET (7:00 PM AZ Time)

Where: Findlay Toyota Center - Prescott Valley, Arizona

Watch: Overnght

After an eventful offseason filled with new arrivals and key departures, the Jacksonville Sharks enter the 2026 season hungry to start strong as they face the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Saturday night.

Jacksonville enters the season with heightened expectations following an aggressive offseason focused on strengthening both sides of the ball. With the addition of key playmakers and valuable depth pieces, the Sharks are positioned to make a strong push toward a deep IFL playoff run.

Meanwhile, the Northern Arizona Wranglers look to reestablish themselves as a force in the Western Conference while defending their home turf. After capturing the IFL Championship in 2022, Northern Arizona enters 2026 motivated to return to contender status and protect their home field.

Players to Watch

Marquel Wade (WR, Jacksonville)

A proven winner with the Sharks, Wade returns to the Tank after playing key roles on two championship teams in 2019 and 2023. His versatility and explosiveness make him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses, capable of impacting the game in multiple ways. Expect Wade to be a frequent target in the passing game and a major factor on special teams, where his playmaking ability can quickly shift momentum.

Ramone Atkins (QB, Northern Arizona)

Atkins re-signed with the Wranglers following an impressive 2025 season. He totaled over 1,500 passing yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 270 rushing yards and 11 rushing scores. His dual-threat ability and prior IFL experience make him a challenging matchup for the Sharks defense.

James Cahoon (QB, Jacksonville)

Cahoon makes his highly anticipated Sharks debut after earning IFL All-Rookie honors with the Iowa Barnstormers in 2025. He recorded 2,888 passing yards and 56 touchdowns, along with 127 rushing yards and a rushing score. Cahoon's arm strength and accuracy bring a dynamic element to the Sharks offense, and the coaching staff is eager to see how he fits into Head Coach Jason Gibson's system.

Official Away Game Watch Party

Kickoff is at 9:00 PM ET, and fans are encouraged to tune in on Overnght or join the Sharks for the Official Away Game Watch Party at Players Locker Room.

Watch Party Specials Include:

- Wear & Save: Wear Sharks gear and your second drink is on PLR (equal value)

- $6 Signature Sharks Cocktails - Shark Tooth, Shark Bite, Shark Attack

- $2 Sharks Shots - Red Jello Shots

- Sharks Bundle: Large 2-topping pizza + pitcher of domestic draft - $24.99

- Nacho Stack: $2 off

- Beverage Value: $2 off beer buckets & pitchers

- Halftime Special: $3 boiled peanuts (regular or Cajun)

Offers not valid with other promotions or happy hour specials.

The Sharks begin their 2026 campaign on the road, but fans can still bring the energy and kick off the season together. A new season starts Saturday night - and the Sharks are ready to make a statement.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.