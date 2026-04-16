Week 6 Preview: Sharks vs Pirates

Published on April 15, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







After a disappointing loss on the road against the defending champion Knight Hawks, the Sharks return to Jacksonville for their home opener vs. in-state rival Orlando Pirates. The Sharks enter this matchup with a 1-1 record, while the Pirates are at the top of the conference and undefeated at 3-0

The Pirates are off to a fast start in their first ever season in Orlando. All three of their wins have been by just one score, with their latest being an overtime win (61-55) vs the Tulsa Oilers.

After winning their first game of the season against the NAZ Wranglers, the Sharks lost a back and forth battle vs. Vegas by a final score of 54-43. Despite leading in many offensive categories throughout the night, a pick-six in the second quarter proved to be the dagger, as the Sharks suffered their first loss of the season. They look to bounce back against an undefeated Pirates squad looking for a statement win.

Players to watch

Jimmie Robinson Jr. (RB, JAX) - Jacksonville's main RB continues to impress early in the season. Against Vegas, he ran for 39 yards and two touchdowns while also being an outlet for the Sharks passing game, registering 75 yards on seven receptions.

Paxton DeLaurent (QB, ORL) - The rookie under center has been the main focus of the Pirates offense so far this season. He's tallied 532 passing yards and nine touchdowns over his first three games in the league.

Redd Douglas (WR, JAX) - Douglas has quickly emerged as a preferred target for Sharks QB James Cahoon. He was dangerous against Vegas, recording 79 yards on four receptions, including a touchdown.







Indoor Football League Stories from April 15, 2026

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