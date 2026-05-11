Tulsa Loses in Final Moments on the Road in Jax
IFL Tulsa Oilers

Tulsa Loses in Final Moments on the Road in Jax

Published on May 10, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release


Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, fall to 2-4 on the season after a loss on the road in Jacksonville, 41-34.

After seeing a successful deuce from Jacksonville on the opening kickoff, Tulsa would find the endzone in response via *Jerminic Smith Sr.* on a short yardage touchdown catch for four yards to make it 7-2 Tulsa in the first. The Sharks would bite back, making it 9-7, but Tulsa found *Tripp Harrington* for a receiving score to make it 14-9 Tulsa in the first quarter.

Jacksonville started the second quarter scoring with a field goal to bring the Tulsa lead to just 14-12. The Oilers responded with a rushing touchdown from rookie running back *Caleb Ramseur* to extend the lead to 21-12 late in the half. Tulsa would see a field goal of their own from *Bailey Hale* to finish the first half scoring, bringing it to 24-12 Tulsa after two.

Jacksonville outscored Tulsa in the third quarter, 14-10. The Oilers saw a *Spencer Tears* receiving score and a Hale field goal.

Tulsa led 34-26 entering the fourth quarter but was outscored 15-0 in the final frame. After a last-second effort to score, Tulsa came up short, falling 41-34 in Florida.

Tulsa will host the Green Bay Blizzard on May 16th at the BOK Center. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. C.T.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.

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Indoor Football League Stories from May 10, 2026


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