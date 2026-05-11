Tulsa Loses in Final Moments on the Road in Jax

Published on May 10, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, fall to 2-4 on the season after a loss on the road in Jacksonville, 41-34.

After seeing a successful deuce from Jacksonville on the opening kickoff, Tulsa would find the endzone in response via *Jerminic Smith Sr.* on a short yardage touchdown catch for four yards to make it 7-2 Tulsa in the first. The Sharks would bite back, making it 9-7, but Tulsa found *Tripp Harrington* for a receiving score to make it 14-9 Tulsa in the first quarter.

Jacksonville started the second quarter scoring with a field goal to bring the Tulsa lead to just 14-12. The Oilers responded with a rushing touchdown from rookie running back *Caleb Ramseur* to extend the lead to 21-12 late in the half. Tulsa would see a field goal of their own from *Bailey Hale* to finish the first half scoring, bringing it to 24-12 Tulsa after two.

Jacksonville outscored Tulsa in the third quarter, 14-10. The Oilers saw a *Spencer Tears* receiving score and a Hale field goal.

Tulsa led 34-26 entering the fourth quarter but was outscored 15-0 in the final frame. After a last-second effort to score, Tulsa came up short, falling 41-34 in Florida.

Tulsa will host the Green Bay Blizzard on May 16th at the BOK Center. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. C.T.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 10, 2026

Tulsa Loses in Final Moments on the Road in Jax - Tulsa Oilers

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