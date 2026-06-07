Tulsa Wins in OT Thriller

Published on June 6, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, pulled off a thrilling overtime victory on the road, defeating the Fishers Freight, 45-44.

Tulsa opened the game with a spark, as Axel Perez connected on a deuce to give the Oilers an early 2-0 lead. After a fourth-down stop by the Tulsa defense, the Oilers capitalized with a 12-yard touchdown pass from *TJ Edwards II* to *Mike Carrigan*, extending the lead to 9-0 with 3:55 remaining in the first quarter.

Fishers answered early in the second quarter, as Dominic Roberto hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 9-7. Tulsa responded with a methodical drive, capped by a 4-yard quarterback rush from Edwards II to make it 16-7 with 8:27 left in the half.

The Freight struck quickly on the following possession, scoring on a one-play, 30-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Davis to trim the lead to 16-14. Tulsa answered again, as *Jerminic Smith Sr.* secured an 11-yard touchdown reception with 2:00 remaining in the half, though a missed extra point left the score at 22-14.

Late in the half, *Tre Harvey* came up with a key interception, setting Tulsa up deep in Fishers' territory*. Caleb Ramseur *capitalized with a 7-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 29-14 with 0:46 remaining. Fishers managed to respond just before halftime, connecting on a short 3-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Coulter to make it 29-21 at the break.

The Freight carried that momentum into the second half. After back-to-back Tulsa interceptions spanning halftime, the Freight marched down the field and scored on a 12-yard quarterback run by Felix Harper to cut the lead to 29-28 with 7:44 remaining in the third. Tulsa had a chance to respond but missed a 25-yard field goal later in the quarter.

The Freight took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter, as Harper punched in a 2-yard rushing touchdown to make it 35-29. A deuce from Callum Sutherland extended the advantage to 37-29.

Tulsa answered in the closing moments of regulation. Ramseur found the endzone on a 3-yard run, and Edwards II connected with Smith Sr. on a tight two-point conversion along the goal line to tie the game at 37-37 with just 0:35 remaining. Fishers had one final chance in regulation, but a 44-yard field goal attempt by Sutherland missed as time expired, sending the game to overtime.

Fishers struck first in overtime, as Roberto found the endzone and Sutherland added the extra point to make it 44-37. Facing a must-score situation, Tulsa delivered. Edwards II kept the play alive on a scramble before finding Carrigan for a touchdown pass. The Oilers elected to go for two and the win, executing a trick play that saw a reverse pitch to Carrigan, who walked into the endzone for the game-winning conversion.

Tulsa's resilience and late-game execution sealed the dramatic 45-44 victory in one of the most thrilling finishes of the season.

Tulsa heads home to host the Orlando Pirates on June 13, kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT at the BOK Center.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information

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Indoor Football League Stories from June 6, 2026

Tulsa Wins in OT Thriller - Tulsa Oilers

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