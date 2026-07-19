Tulsa Clinches Playoff Spot with Walk-off Win

Published on July 18, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, punched its ticket to the 2026 IFL Playoffs with a thrilling 44-41 walk-off victory over the Quad City Steamwheelers at the BOK Center. The win extends Tulsa's franchise-record winning streak to eight games.

Tulsa's defense set the tone early, as *Tre Harvey* intercepted Quad City on the opening possession to give the Oilers the ball deep in Steamwheelers' territory. Just moments later, *TJ Edwards II* powered in on a 4-yard rushing touchdown to give Tulsa a 7-0 lead with 11:18 remaining in the first quarter*. Axel Perez* followed with a successful deuce to extend the advantage to 9-0.

Quad City answered midway through the opening quarter with a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Daquan Neal, but a missed extra point kept Tulsa in front, 9-6.

The Oilers responded with a big play through the air, as Edwards II connected with *TJ Davis* on a deep touchdown pass down the middle of the field to push the lead to 16-6. Harvey came up with his second interception of the first half shortly after, helping Tulsa build even more momentum. The Oilers capitalized with consecutive rushing touchdowns by *Caleb Ramseur*, extending the lead to 30-6.

The Steamwheelers battled back before halftime, scoring 15 unanswered points to cut the Tulsa lead to 30-21 heading into the locker room.

Tulsa opened the second half with a field goal from Perez to make it 33-21, but Quad City continued its comeback, scoring 13 straight points to take its first lead of the night at 34-33.

The Oilers answered when Edwards II found *Jerminic Smith Sr.* on a curl route near the goal line for a touchdown, giving Tulsa a 41-34 advantage. Quad City responded once more to tie the game late, setting up one final opportunity for the Oilers.

With just three seconds remaining in the game, Perez delivered the biggest kick of Tulsa's season, drilling a 17-yard field goal attempt through the uprights to give the Oilers a dramatic 44-41 victory.

The win secures Tulsa a berth in the 2026 IFL Playoffs while extending the club's franchise-record winning streak to eight consecutive games.

Tulsa faces the Quad City Steamwheelers again next week in Moline, Illinois, inside Vibrant Arena at the Mark. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. CT.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information

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Indoor Football League Stories from July 18, 2026

Tulsa Clinches Playoff Spot with Walk-off Win - Tulsa Oilers

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