Tulsa Wins Regular Season Finale in Dominant Fashion

Published on July 25, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Moline, IL. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, closed out the regular season in dominant fashion, defeating the Quad City Steamwheelers, 66-42, on the road.

Tulsa struck first before the offense even took the field, as Axel Perez opened the game with a deuce to give the Oilers an early 2-0 lead. Quad City answered with a 13-yard field goal to take a 3-2 advantage with 8:38 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Oilers reclaimed the lead late in the first, as TJ Edwards II escaped pressure on fourth down and scrambled 12 yards for a touchdown to put Tulsa in front 9-3 with 3:50 to play. Quad City responded before the end of the quarter, as Daquan Neal avoided a sack and lofted a touchdown pass to Keyvon Rudd to give the Steamwheelers a 10-9 lead.

Tulsa answered quickly in the second quarter. Edwards II connected with Ketron Jackson Jr. on a 7-yard touchdown pass along the goal line to make it 16-10 with 12:01 remaining in the half. On Quad City's next possession, Mark Shepherd Jr. intercepted a pass in the endzone, and the Oilers capitalized immediately with a 45-yard touchdown strike to Jackson Jr., extending the lead to 23-10.

The Steamwheelers answered with a touchdown but missed the extra point to make it 23-16. Tulsa responded once again as Edwards II found Jerminic Smith Sr. on a 44-yard touchdown pass to push the advantage to 30-16. Quad City added another touchdown but missed its second extra point of the half, trimming the deficit to 30-22. Before halftime, TJ Davis hauled in a touchdown reception and slid into the endzone to give Tulsa a 37-22 lead at the break.

The Oilers continued to pour it on in the second half. Caleb Ramseur opened the third-quarter scoring with a 2-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 44-22. After a Quad City score, Edwards II connected with Davis on a 5-yard slant for another touchdown, making it 52-28.

Tulsa added another score as Edwards II powered in on a 4-yard rushing touchdown to stretch the lead to 59-28. Davis completed the hat trick later in the game with his third touchdown reception, capping Tulsa's offensive outburst as the Oilers rolled to a 66-42 victory.

The win completed a dominant road performance for Tulsa, as the Oilers totaled 66 points behind a balanced offensive attack and timely defensive plays to close out the regular season. Tulsa finishes the season 11-5, the most wins in a season in team history and they expand their franchise-record win streak to nine games entering the playoffs.

Tulsa awaits the final results of Sunday's slate to determine who their first round opponent is and where.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information

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Indoor Football League Stories from July 25, 2026

Tulsa Wins Regular Season Finale in Dominant Fashion - Tulsa Oilers

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