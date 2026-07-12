Tulsa Wins Seventh in a Row

Published on July 11, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, closed out the regular season series against the Sharks with a 57-49 victory at the BOK Center.

Tulsa came out firing, scoring the game's first 14 points. On the opening drive, TJ Edwards II connected with TJ Davis on a 4-yard shovel pass for a touchdown with 13:03 remaining in the first quarter. The Oilers struck again later in the frame as Edwards II added a 10-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0 with 8:31 to play in quarter number one.

Jacksonville got on the board with a 17-yard field goal before adding a deuce on the ensuing kickoff to trim the Tulsa lead to 14-5 at the end of the opening frame.

The Oilers answered early in the second quarter, as Ketron Jackson Jr. hauled in a short touchdown pass along the goal line to push the lead to 21-5. Jacksonville responded with its first touchdown of the night and added another deuce to cut the deficit to 21-14.

Late in the half, Edwards II found Jerminic Smith Sr. for a 17-yard touchdown over the middle, giving Tulsa a 27-14 advantage. The score marked Smith Sr.'s 34th career receiving touchdown, breaking the franchise record previously held by Alexis Rosario. Following a fumble recovery by John McMullen, Tulsa regained possession with under 30 seconds remaining in the half but came up empty after an incomplete pass into the endzone on the final play before halftime.

Jacksonville opened the second half with a rushing touchdown to make it 27-21 before Tulsa answered right back. Edwards II found Smith Sr. on a shovel pass inside the five-yard line for his second touchdown of the night, restoring the Oilers' two-score lead at 34-21 with 8:10 remaining in the third quarter.

The Sharks again answered with a touchdown to make it 34-28, but Smith Sr. struck once more, hauling in his third touchdown reception of the evening to extend Tulsa's lead to 41-28. The Oilers then recovered an onside kick attempt to close out the third quarter with momentum.

Tulsa added to its lead early in the fourth quarter as Caleb Ramseur powered in from one yard out to make it 48-28 with 12:10 remaining. Jacksonville responded with a deep touchdown pass, but the Oilers countered once again when Edwards II found Jackson Jr. in the back right corner of the endzone on a play-action pass, extending the lead to 55-35 with 5:16 left to play. Axel Perez followed with a successful deuce to make it 57-35.

The Sharks mounted one final rally with a pair of late touchdowns, but failed to recover an onside kick, allowing Tulsa to run out the clock and secure the 57-49 victory.

The win highlights a historic night from Smith Sr., who became the franchise's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns while helping Tulsa secure another high-scoring victory.

Tulsa will host the Quad City Steamwheelers on July 18. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT at the BOK Center.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information

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Indoor Football League Stories from July 11, 2026

Tulsa Wins Seventh in a Row - Tulsa Oilers

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