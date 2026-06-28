Tulsa Sneaks Away with Road Win

Published on June 27, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, extended its franchise-record winning streak to six games with a thrilling 49-48 road victory over the Iowa Barnstormers, improving to 8-5 on the season.

Tulsa wasted little time getting on the board, as TJ Edwards II found Jerminic Smith Sr. on a 3-yard curl route for a touchdown with 10:31 remaining in the opening quarter. After Craig Evans recovered an Iowa fumble on the ensuing possession, the Oilers capitalized immediately, as Edwards II connected with TJ Davis on a 25-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 14-0 with 10:00 left in the first.

Iowa answered with a 2-yard quarterback run by Noah Bodden to cut the deficit to 14-7 before Edwards II's first interception of the night led to a 12-yard touchdown pass to Demonte Martin, tying the game at 14-14 with 31 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

The Barnstormers took their first lead early in the second quarter after another Tulsa interception set up a field goal to make it 17-14. The Oilers responded quickly, as Edwards II found Smith Sr. for his second touchdown reception of the game to regain a 21-17 advantage.

Iowa answered with a touchdown to move back in front, 24-21, and forced another Edwards II interception to keep the momentum. Tulsa flipped the game just before halftime when Tre Harvey returned a missed Iowa field goal from his own endzone for a touchdown, putting the Oilers back on top, 28-24. The Barnstormers added a field goal as time expired in the half, sending Tulsa into the locker room with a slim 28-27 lead.

Iowa opened the second half with another touchdown drive to reclaim the lead at 34-28. Tulsa answered late in the third quarter as Smith Sr. took a jet sweep three yards into the endzone for his third touchdown of the night, giving the Oilers a 35-34 advantage with 4:00 remaining in the quarter.

The lead continued to change hands throughout the fourth quarter. Iowa scored on a quarterback sneak from the one-yard line to move ahead 41-35 before Caleb Ramseur answered with a touchdown run on a counter play to give Tulsa a 42-41 lead. The Barnstormers responded with another quarterback rushing touchdown to retake the lead, 48-42, but Ramseur delivered once more, punching in his second rushing touchdown of the quarter to put the Oilers ahead for good, 49-48.

Iowa had one final opportunity in the closing seconds, but a 56-yard field goal attempt sailed wide, securing Tulsa's sixth consecutive victory.

With the win, the Oilers improve to 8-5 and set a new franchise record with six straight victories. Smith Sr. also tied the franchise record for career receiving touchdowns with 33, matching Alexis Rosario atop the Oilers record book.

Tulsa will host the San Antonio Gunslingers on June 20, kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT at the BOK Center.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information

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Indoor Football League Stories from June 27, 2026

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