Pirates Head to Quad City for Eastern Conference Showdown

Published on June 27, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







MOLINE, IL - As the IFL season winds to a close, the Orlando Pirates look to keep the momentum going from Sunday's 54-42 win over the Jacksonville Sharks, preparing for their toughest stretch of the 2026 campaign. Orlando (7-5) plays the first of three road games in the final four weeks of the season when they meet the Quad City Steamwheelers (5-7) on Sunday, June 28th at 4:00 p.m. EDT at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

Last Time Out:

The Pirates pulled off the shocking upset over their in-state rival Sharks last weekend, earning maybe their biggest and most important victory of the season. It was a precise passing performance from quarterback Paxton DeLaurent, who finished the game 16-of-23 for 127 yards with two touchdowns, also recording 67 yards and a pair of TD rushes on 11 carries. Running back Pooka Williams added 10 carries for 48 yards and two TDs, tacking on 76 yards and a score on four kick returns, while wide receivers Nyqwan Murray (5 rec, 43 yds) and Teo Redding (4 rec, 25 yds) each recorded a TD grab. Defensive back Destin Mack shined with nine tackles (seven solo), defensive lineman Devonte O'Malley was everywhere, recording 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble on his four stops while DB Leon O'Neal recorded another interception.

Sharks QB Sammy Edwards tallied 150 yards with three TDs and an INT on 15-of-22 passing, adding 13 rushing yards and a rush TD on 12 attempts. RB Jimmie Robinson Jr. registered just 13 yards and a score on six carries, while Redd Douglas also recorded a rushing score on his only carry. WR Marcus Rogers reeled in a pair of TD grabs to go with 71 yards on six catches and Jaedon Stoshak added just nine yards with a scoring grab on just two catches. Rudy Silvera led the Jacksonville defense with seven tackles, tallying the only sack of the game for the Sharks.

The Series:

Including their time in Massachusetts, the Pirates trail the all-time series with the Steamwheelers 5-3. The Pirates have split their last two meetings against the Steamwheelers, dating back to last season.

Last Meeting:

Orlando and Quad City met back on April 5th, 2026 in the Kia Center, where the Pirates defeated the Steamwheelers 49-46 in their first home game in Orlando.

The Pirates trailed 14-0 after the first quarter, but found themselves ahead at halftime thanks to a 28-13 scoring run. Orlando held off a Quad City rally in the second half, outscoring the Steamwheelers 21-19 to earn the win. QB Paxton DeLaurent had an up-and-down game, finishing 18-of-25 for 236 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions, adding 38 rushing yards and a TD on nine carries. RB Pooka Williams tallied just two yards on five attempts, while WR Nyqwan Murray also notched a rushing score with -5 yards on his two attempts. Four different players hauled in a TD grab from DeLaurent - Teo Redding (6 rec, 88 yds), Thomas Owens (5 rec, 50 yds), Williams (5 rec, 69 yds) and Murray (2 rec, 29 yds). Dante Wright added a kick-six on a four-return, 87-yard day on special teams. Ro Torrence led the way defensively, recording eight tackles and an interception.

Steamwheelers QB Daquan Neal finished the contest 13-of-26 for 175 yards with three TDs and an INT, also recording 59 yards and a pair of rushing scores on 12 carries. Keyvan Rudd's only carry resulted in a three-yard score. WR Quian Williams (6 rec, 100 yds) brought in two TD catches and Jordan Vesey (3 rec, 26 yds) also pulled in a TD to land on the scoresheet. The defense was led by Jamon Williams' pair of INTs and KeShaun Moore's 28-yard INT returned for a score, while Cameron Harrell's eight tackles included a forced fumble.

Team Stats (Includes IFL Ranking):

The Pirates are averaging a seventh-best 47.6 points per game and a fourth-best 241.8 yards per game this season. Orlando's 2,088 passing yards ranks fourth among the IFL leaders. On defense, the Pirates allow a second-most 48.0 PPG, while also allowing the seventh-most YPG (223.2) this season.

The Steamwheelers average the ninth-most PPG (40.5) in the IFL, also recording the ninth-most YPG (232.4) this season. Quad City's 1,934 passing yards is seventh among the league leaders. Defensively, the Steamwheelers allow the fifth-most PPG (43.3) and also give up the fourth-fewest YPG (214.8) in the IFL.

Players to Watch (includes IFL Ranking):

Pirates QB Paxton DeLaurent's 167.9 passing yards per contest ranks third in the IFL this season. He stands second in the league with 195 completions and first in the league with a 72.0 completion percentage. He also ranks second with 2,015 passing yards and third with a 173.3 pass efficiency rating. Through 12 games, DeLaurent has completed 195-of-271 passes for 2,015 yards with 38 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ranks second on the Pirates in rushing with 265 yards and 10 TDs on 79 carries.

RB Pooka Williams leads the team with 390 yards and 16 TDs on 82 rushes, placing him seventh among the league leaders in rushing yards. WRs Nyqwan Murray, Thomas Owens and Teo Redding each rank in the top 10 receiving leaders this season, with Murray placing fourth at 577 yards and 12 TDs, Owens in ninth at 525 yards and 12 TDs, and Redding also in ninth with 525 yards and 11 TDs.

Orlando's defensive leaders are DL Mike Mason with 48 tackles, two sacks, 7.5 TFLs, two PBUs and a block, DB DJ Daniel with 47 tackles, three INTs and five PBUs, and LB Destin Mack with 48 tackles, a forced fumble and recovery, an INT and six PBUs. DB Leon O'Neal has also recorded three INTs and four PBUs.

For Quad City, Daquan Neal leads the team with 1,902 yards (4th) and 37 TDs with 13 INTs on 160-of-270 passing (59.3%) this season. He also paces the Steamwheelers with 439 rushing yards (4th) and eight TDs on 105 carries through 12 games. RB Jarrod Ware is second on the team with 226 yards (20th) and eight scores on 69 rushes. WR Quian Williams is third in the IFL with 663 yards and 18 TDs on 50 receptions. KeShaun Moore is 15th in tackles this season (53) with seven sacks, 15.5 TFLs, an INT and four PBUs. Cameron Harrell has recorded 50 takedowns, a forced fumble, and a pair of INTs with eight PBUs.

The Coaches:

On April 11, 2026, Rod Windsor was named the tenth Head Coach in Pirates history. He was elevated to that position after previously serving as Offensive Coordinator. The former Bay Area Panthers OC and Associate Head Coach helped the Panthers to the Indoor Football League playoffs last season. Bay Area ranked sixth in the league scoring 45.1 points per game and averaged 233.2 yards per contest. They were third in the IFL in rushing with 99.5 yards per game and ninth in passing with 133.8 yards each night. From 2022 through 2024, Windsor worked with the Northern Arizona Wranglers as offensive coordinator, winning the league's National Championship in 2022. In 2024, he guided quarterback Josh Jones to become the IFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. A three-time first-team All-Arena receiver, Windsor is no stranger when it comes to championships as he has four rings: three as a player and one as a coach. Windsor began his professional career in 2009 in the af2 with the Rio Grande Valley Dorados catching 184 passes for 2,364 yards and 59 TDs in 15 games. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year and the Rookie of the Year. In 2010, Windsor played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions under Head Coach Dennis Green and with quarterback Dante Culpepper. Windsor then joined the Arizona Rattlers where he caught a league-record 197 passes for 2,372 yards and 47 touchdowns. He was the Rookie of the Year and an all-league first-team selection. Windsor later signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad for one week in December. He then joined the Buffalo Bills practice squad on December 30, 2010, where he finished the season. In 2013, Windsor returned to the Arizona Rattlers and earned Second Team All-Arena honors as the Rattlers defeated Philadelphia in ArenaBowl XXVI. Windsor had 10 receptions for 145 yards and was the game's MVP. Windsor captured his second ring in 2014 and remained with the Rattlers through 2016. He later won his third championship with the Washington Valor in 2018 and finished his career with the Baltimore Brigade in 2019. Windsor ended his professional career with 898 catches for over 11,000 receiving yards and 263 touchdowns. As Orlando's shot-caller this season, he's led the Pirates to a 5-5 record. He looks to lead the Pirates back to the playoffs with another crucial victory over Quad City on Sunday.

Cory Ross has been the Head Coach of the Steamwheelers ever since the franchise returned to Quad City in 2018. During that time, he has helped lead the team to the postseason in two different leagues (CIF and IFL). In 2025, the Steamwheelers amassed a 11-5 record while clinching the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and advancing to the Eastern Conference Championship. Ross earned the 2025 IFL Coach of the Year award while developing three IFL All-Rookie selections and five different All-IFL selections. Offensively, under his guidance, the Wheelers ranked among the league's best offenses, racking up 2,345 passing yards, 49 touchdowns, and 7.5 passing yards per attempt, while rushing for 1,670 yards and 53 touchdowns. Their 844 points and 46.9 points per game were also in the top three in the league in those categories. In 2024, Ross developed two rookie quarterbacks while also leading the Steamwheelers to a 6-2 home record and another IFL playoff berth. In 2023, the Steamwheelers again made it to the IFL playoffs finishing the season with a 6-1 home record, helping two Wheelers earn All-IFL honors. In 2022, the Steamwheelers defeated the defending IFL Champion Massachusetts Pirates in the first round of the playoffs before upsetting the No. 1 seed Frisco Fighters to win the Eastern Conference Championship and earn a berth in the 2022 IFL National Championship game. In 2021, when the Steamwheelers entered a state of dormancy due to the pandemic, Coach Ross served as the Bismarck Bucks' Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator, helping to lead the Bucks to their first IFL postseason birth in franchise history. From 2015-2017, he served as the Head Coach of the Omaha Beef, recording back-to-back 7-5 seasons and earning a berth in the 2017 CIF League Championship Game. As an athlete, Ross played running back and ended his NCAA career at the University of Nebraska ranked 4th in school history with 3,472 total yards from scrimmage. In his final college football game, Nebraska defeated Michigan 32-28 and Ross was named the 2005 Alamo Bowl MVP. He played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2006-2008, recording multiple 100-yard games, including 154 total return yards vs. the Indianapolis Colts in the 2006 AFC Divisional Playoff Game. Ross played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions from 2009-2011, winning UFL Offensive MVP honors in 2010.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 27, 2026

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