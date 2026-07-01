Pirates Clock a Huge Road Win, Face Blizzard on Sunday

Published on July 1, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release









Orlando Pirates dive after a loose ball

(Orlando Pirates) Orlando Pirates dive after a loose ball(Orlando Pirates)

MOLINE, IL - The Orlando Pirates continued their winning ways, defeating the Quad City Steamwheelers 45-26 on Sunday afternoon at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark. Orlando (8-5) earned its second consecutive victory, defeating the Steamwheelers for the second time this season, while Quad City (5-8) saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

The Pirates offense got the ball first and looked to strike quickly, using the arm of quarterback Paxton DeLaurent to move down the field. Following a completion to wide receiver Teo Redding for a gain of five and a pair of incompletions, DeLaurent was picked off by Cameron Harrell on fourth down. QB Judd Roberts and the Steamwheelers offense took over, attempting to cash-in on the turnover. Completions to running back Jarrod Ware and Harrell gained 11 yards. Ware and Jazeric Peterson split carries on the ground, gaining another 11 yards to set up first-and-goal. A pair of defensive penalties set up first-and-goal at the two-yard-line, when Ware ran in the first touchdown of the game, giving Quad City a 6-0 lead after an eight-play drive lasting nearly six minutes of game time. Looking to answer, Pirates RB Pooka Williams gained 13 rushing yards on the ensuing drive, but the offense stalled, turning the ball over on downs as the opening quarter drew to a close.

The second frame began with the Steamwheelers turning it over on downs. The Pirates needed just two plays to get on the board, as DeLaurent found Nyqwan Murray for a 29-yard TD reception, only to be taken back by a penalty. On the very next play, Redding hauled in a 38-yard grab, setting up first-and-goal at the one. It was Williams who found the endzone on the one-yard carry, giving the Pirates their first lead at 7-6. Quad City would respond with 9 rushing yards from Trenton Barnes, followed by a 25-yard scoring connection from Roberts to the IFL's third-leading receiver Quian Williams, re-taking a 12-7 lead. Orlando took possession with just over 7:30 remaining in the first half, and DeLaurent immediately found Redding for a pickup of 14. Then he connected with Ja'hki Douglas for 13 yards, before Pooka Williams gained four on the ground. On third down, DeLaurent found paydirt by completing a seven-yard TD pass to Thomas Owens to give Orlando the lead at 13-12 with over two minutes left.

After five plays, Jarrod Ware thought he gave the Steamwheelers the lead with his second rushing TD, but an illegal formation penalty rescinded the score. The Orlando defense forced a field goal attempt with under a minute to go, but the kick from Nolan Krinsky was no good, and the Pirates took over. DeLaurent and the offense drove down the field, setting up a field goal attempt with five seconds remaining. Josh Gable, the Pirates' all-time leading scorer, would send the kick through the uprights as time expired to give Orlando a 17-12 lead at halftime.

The Pirates defense forced a three-and-out on the opening series of the second half, and the offense would drive 19 yards to set up a Gable field goal try from four yards out. He converted to give the Pirates a 20-12 advantage. After Quad City drove 22 yards on their second series, Krinsky missed another FG try, and Orlando got the ball back. After completions to Destin Mack, Pooka Williams and Nyqwan Murray, the Pirates had the ball at the 21-yard-line to lead 20-12 entering the final stanza.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, DeLaurent fired his second TD pass, connecting with Williams on an 11-yard score, giving the Pirates a 27-12 lead. Desperate for an answer, Roberts fired back-to-back incompletions. He would put points on the board, but it was for the Orlando defense, courtesy of a safety from defensive lineman Mike Mason. Now leading 29-12, the Pirates padded the lead following an 18-yard run from Williams, as DeLaurent connected on his third TD pass of the contest by finding Redding for a 14-yard completion. It was all Pirates, leading 35-12 with under nine minutes to play. Quad City backup QB Ivan Corbin would take over, leading the offense down the field with completions to Jarrod Ware, Jazeric Peterson, and Keyvan Rudd for 26 yards. Corbin would use his legs to find the endzone, also converting a two-point-after try, trailing 35-18.

With over three minutes left, Williams' five-yard run would lead to Thomas Owens' eight-yard TD run, giving the Pirates a 42-18 advantage. Josh Gable would successfully convert a deuce to extend the lead to 45-18. The Steamwheelers got the ball with a minute to play, and Corbin did it all himself, rushing for gains of 45, four, and one yard on three carries, including his second rushing TD. The ensuing two-point try failed, and it was too little too late for Quad City, getting outscored 28-14 in the second half, suffering a 45-26 defeat. It was a complete performance from the Pirates, finishing the game with the advantage in total yards (232-168), first downs gained (13-9), and time of possession (31:31-28:29).

For the Pirates, Paxton DeLaurent was 18-of-30 passing for 175 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Pooka Williams was the leading rusher with 46 yards and a score on 11 carries, as Thomas Owens also tallied a rush TD with seven yards on two carries. Teo Redding led the Orlando receiving unit with 82 yards and a TD grab on six catches, as Nyqwan Murray registered 64 yards on his three receptions. Williams added 52 yards and a score on six grabs, while Owens' only catch was good for a seven-yard TD reception. Josh Gable was a perfect seven-for-seven total kicks (FG and XP) for 11 total points, and defensive back Leon O'Neal led the defense with six total tackles, including a TFL. Defensive linemen DJ Dale and Mike Mason also added TFLs, including a sack for a safety.

Steamwheelers starter Judd Roberts finished just five-of-15 for 51 yards and a TD. Backup Ivan Corbin went three-of-seven for 26 yards, adding 68 yards and a pair of rushing TDs on eight carries. Jarrod Ware tallied 14 yards and a score on seven attempts. Quian Williams led the Quad City receiving corps with 31 yards on just two catches, hauling in the only TD reception for his team. On defense, Cameron Harrell registered the only turnover, a 23-yard INT return, while Steven Adair was the top tackler with 13 total takedowns (nine solo).

The Pirates are back in Orlando to continue their playoff push when they host the Green Bay Blizzard on Sunday, July 5th at 7:30 p.m. EDT in the Kia Center for their final home game of the 2026 season.

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Pirates Clock a Huge Road Win, Face Blizzard on Sunday - Orlando Pirates

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