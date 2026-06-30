Orlando Pirates Close out Their First Home Season in Orlando

Published on June 29, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, Fl. - The Orlando Pirates will return to the Kia Center on Sunday, July 5, for their final home game of the 2026 Indoor Football League regular season as they host the Green Bay Blizzard during the organization's Heroes Night celebration.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Heroes Night will recognize the military members, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, healthcare professionals, and first responders whose service strengthens and protects communities throughout Central Florida. Throughout the evening, the Orlando Pirates will celebrate these everyday heroes while inviting fans to experience one of the organization's most meaningful and anticipated home events of the season.

The matchup also represents the team's final opportunity to play in front of its home crowd before closing the regular season on the road. After establishing the Kia Center as one of the Indoor Football League's toughest venues, the Pirates will look to finish their home campaign on a high note while continuing their push toward the postseason.

The Pirates enter the game with momentum following one of the organization's biggest victories of the season--a 54-42 win over the Jacksonville Sharks during Brazilian Night that extended the Orlando Pirates undefeated home record and reinforced the team's reputation as one of the league's fastest-rising franchises.

Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent continues to lead one of the Indoor Football League's most productive offenses. Through 12 games, DeLaurent ranks among the league leaders with 2,015 passing yards, 38 touchdown passes, and a 72.0% completion percentage, the highest in the IFL. His dual-threat ability has also made him one of the league's most dangerous playmakers, contributing 10 rushing touchdowns while helping orchestrate one of the conference's highest-scoring offenses.

The Pirates' offense is further powered by running back Pooka Williams, who has rushed for 390 yards and 16 touchdowns this season while remaining a dynamic contributor on special teams. Wide receivers Nyqwan Murray, Thomas Owens, and Teo Redding continue to rank among the Indoor Football League's top receiving threats, providing Orlando with one of the league's most explosive offensive units.

Defensively, the Pirates continue to be anchored by standout performers including Mike Mason, Destin Mack, DJ Daniel, and Leon O'Neal, whose consistent playmaking has helped Orlando deliver key defensive stops throughout the season.

Standing in the Orlando Pirates way is a talented Green Bay Blizzard squad that has remained competitive throughout the 2026 campaign. Led by quarterback Daquan Neal, one of the Indoor Football League's premier dual-threat quarterbacks, the Blizzard feature one of the league's most balanced offenses and will look to spoil the Pirates' final home appearance of the regular season. The two teams previously met earlier this season in Orlando, where the Pirates earned an exciting 49-46 victory in one of the year's most competitive games.

Beyond the competition itself, the Orlando Pirates continue to redefine the game-day experience in Central Florida by combining professional football with themed celebrations, community initiatives, and family-focused entertainment. Throughout their inaugural season in Orlando, the organization has created memorable experiences through events such as Youth Night, Brazilian Night, and now Heroes Night, strengthening its connection with fans while celebrating the diverse communities that make the region unique.

Presented in partnership with Fentanyl Free America, Heroes Night will also highlight the importance of supporting initiatives that promote healthier and safer communities while recognizing those who dedicate their lives to serving others.

Fans attending the game can also take advantage of a special Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) ticket offer, making Heroes Night an ideal opportunity for families, friends, and community members to experience Orlando Pirates football together.

Event Information

What: Orlando Pirates vs. Green Bay Blizzard - Heroes Night

When: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Kia Center400 W Church StreetOrlando, FL 32801

Special Theme: Heroes Night honoring military members, veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, healthcare professionals, and first responders.

Special Offer: Buy One Ticket, Get One Free (BOGO).







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