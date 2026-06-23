Pirates Stun Sharks, Remain Undefeated at KIA Center

Published on June 23, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release









Orlando Pirates running back Pooka Williams finds a lane against the Jacksonville Sharks

(Orlando Pirates) Orlando Pirates running back Pooka Williams finds a lane against the Jacksonville Sharks(Orlando Pirates)

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates successfully defended home turf, upsetting their in-state rival Jacksonville Sharks 54-42 on Sunday night. Orlando (7-5) extended its undefeated record at the Kia Center to 5-0 following the victory, while Jacksonville (9-3) suffered its second consecutive defeat on the road.

Orlando's defense started the game off strong, forcing a turnover on downs after just five plays. The offense would respond in just eight plays, with quarterback Paxton DeLaurent scrambling into the end zone on a four-yard run, giving the Pirates an early 7-0 lead. The Pirates defense continued to stifle the Sharks offense, with defensive lineman Mike Mason recording a sack on Jacksonville QB Sammy Edwards, while Devonte O'Malley also added a pair of sacks. Kicker Ben Derby's 46-yard field goal attempt missed, and running back Pooka Williams ran it back for a 34-yard gain. Four plays later, it was Williams who punched it in from just a yard away, and Orlando held a 14-0 lead entering the second quarter.

Desperate to get back in the game, Edwards connected with receiver Marcus Rogers on a 14-yard touchdown pass, capping a four-play, 31-yard scoring drive to reduce the deficit to 14-7. On the ensuing series, Orlando's offense stalled, and kicker Josh Gable drilled an 18-yard FG to take a 17-7 lead. Former Pirates RB Jimmie Robinson Jr. tallied 10 rushing yards on Jacksonville's next possession, but the drive flatlined after Edwards was sacked by O'Malley for the third time. O'Malley continued to be a defensive menace, blocking Derby's FG attempt, returning the ball to Orlando's humming offense.

DeLaurent responded with three straight passes, with the latter finding Teo Redding for an eight-yard TD, and the Pirates extended the lead to 24-7. Orlando's defense couldn't be stopped, forcing an incompletion before defensive back Leon O'Neal hauled in an interception. DeLaurent would fire three completions in a row, connecting with Redding and Nyqwan Murray, before Gable converted a 27-yard field goal as time expired, ending the first half leading 27-7.

Orlando would score another touchdown to begin the third quarter, but it was rescinded following a holding penalty against Redding. The offense failed to put points on the board, resulting in a turnover on downs. Jacksonville's offense struck paydirt, as Edwards found Jaedon Stoshak for a seven-yard TD, cutting the lead to 27-13. Pooka Williams would respond by returning the following kickoff 40 yards to the house for a kick-six, as Orlando regained a 21-point lead at 34-13.

Edwards and Robinson Jr. would own the next offensive series, as Edwards connected on a 21-yard reception with Robinson, before tallying 12 rushing yards on his own. Robinson would find the scoresheet on a one-yard rushing score, reducing the gap to 15. Six plays later, DeLaurent tallied his second rushing TD, extending the lead to 41-19. It took the Sharks only one play to answer, as Edwards found Rogers in the end zone again. Edwards would convert a two-point-after try to end the third quarter trailing 41-27. Both teams would combine for 34 points in the frame.

The Pirates' opening drive of the final quarter saw them reach the end zone yet again, courtesy of Williams' second rushing TD, and the Pirates led 47-27 three plays into the fourth. With under 11 minutes remaining in the game, Edwards led the Sharks offense down the field in only four plays, topped off by a Redd Douglas rushing score, shortening Orlando's lead to 47-34. DeLaurent fired his second TD pass of the game only two plays after, finding Murray in the end zone, and the Pirates padded their lead to 54-34.

Jacksonville's offense took over with just under 5:30 left, and Edwards tallied 29 passing yards on connections with Marquel Wade, Jimmie Robinson Jr. and Marcus Rogers, while Robinson added only one rushing yard. Chaos ensued on the next play, as Edwards reached for the goalline when Devonte O'Malley forced a fumble, but Jaedon Stoshak was able to recover in the end zone for a touchdown. Edwards' two-point conversion attempt was successful, as the lead was trimmed to 54-42 with only 1:40 to go. But it was too little too late, as Orlando would run out the clock, earning a massive upset over their Eastern Conference rivals.

For the Pirates, Paxton DeLaurent played a clean game, finishing the contest 16-of-23 passing for 127 yards with two TD passes, adding 67 rushing yards and a pair of TDs on 11 carries. Pooka Williams added a pair of scores and 48 yards on his 10 attempts, also notching 76 yards and a kick-six on four returns. Nyqwan Murray reeled in 43 yards and a score on five catches, while Teo Redding tallied 25 yards and a TD on his four grabs. On defense, it was Destin Mack who led the way with seven solo tackles, finishing with nine total takedowns. Devonte O'Malley recorded 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble as part of a four tackle game, Mike Mason added 0.5 sacks to his three tackles, and Leon O'Neal recorded the only takeaway courtesy of an interception.

For the Sharks, Sammy Edwards finished 15-of-22 passing for 150 yards with three TDs and an INT, and added 13 yards and a score on 12 carries. Jimmie Robinson Jr. could only register 13 yards and a TD on only six attempts, and Redd Douglas' only rush attempt resulted in a four-yard score. Marcus Rogers led the Jacksonville receivers with 71 yards and two scores on six receptions, while Jaedon Stoshak recorded nine yards and a TD on just two catches. Rudy Silvera was the top tackler with seven, recording the only sack on the Sharks defense.

Both teams recorded 12 first downs, but it was Orlando who held the advantage in third down efficiency (67%-43%), total yards (247-180), and time of possession (32:36-27:24).

In Week 16, the Pirates will travel to Vibrant Arena at The Mark to face the Quad City Steamwheelers at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 28th.

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