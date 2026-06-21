Oilers Pulverize Gunslingers to Complete Season Sweep

Published on June 20, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, extended its winning streak to five games with a dominant 54-23 victory over the San Antonio Gunslingers at home.

Tulsa opened the scoring early in the first quarter, as TJ Edwards II powered in on a quarterback sneak from one yard out to give the Oilers a 7-0 lead with 10:47 remaining. The Oilers' defense quickly made its presence felt, blocking a San Antonio field goal attempt, which Justin Harrington scooped and returned for a touchdown to extend the lead to 13-0. A missed extra point followed. San Antonio responded on a fourth down conversion, finding Deon Cook in the back of the endzone for an 8-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 13-7 with 3:37 left in the first quarter.

Tulsa answered in the second quarter, as Edwards II connected with Ketron Jackson Jr. on a 31-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-7. The defense continued to shine, with Tre Harvey intercepting a pass and returning it 23 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 27-7 with 7:21 left in the half. Mark Shepherd Jr. added another takeaway late in the second quarter with an interception, and Tulsa capitalized dramatically as time expired. Edwards II executed a fake run before flipping a pass to eligible offensive lineman Terrance McClain Jr. for a touchdown, sending the Oilers into halftime with a commanding 34-7 lead.

Tulsa continued to control the game in the third quarter, as Jerminic Smith Sr. hauled in a 5-yard touchdown reception on a turnaround route to extend the lead to 40-7. After a San Antonio score, Tulsa struck again on special teams, recovering a misplayed kickoff in the endzone as Fredrick Mallay fell on the ball for a touchdown, making it 47-15 with 1:11 remaining in the third.

The Oilers defense added another interception, this time from Harrington, continuing a dominant performance on that side of the ball.

In the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Draylen Ellis capped a long drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 54-15 with 9:40 remaining. San Antonio added a late score, but it was not enough as Tulsa secured the 54-23 victory.

With the win, Tulsa improves to 7-5 on the season and extends its winning streak against San Antonio to six games dating back to last year, completing a second consecutive season sweep of the Gunslingers.

Tulsa will go on the road to Des Moines, Iowa to face the Iowa Barnstormers at 7:00 p.m. CT on June 27.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information

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Indoor Football League Stories from June 20, 2026

Oilers Pulverize Gunslingers to Complete Season Sweep - Tulsa Oilers

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