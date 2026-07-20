Tulsa Oilers 2026 Playoff Seeding Scenarios

Published on July 20, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, has qualified for the 2026 IFL Playoffs after their home win over Quad City. The final week of the regular season will determine who Tulsa plays in round one and where.

The Tulsa Oilers (10-5), enter the final week of the season with three different venue possibilities for round one of the playoffs.

Current Eastern Conference Standings:

1. Green Bay Blizzard (13-2) XY

2. Jacksonville Sharks (10-5) X

3. Tulsa Oilers (10-5) X

4. Orlando Pirates (9-6)

5. Fishers Freight (8-7)

6. Quad City Steamwheelers (5-10) E

7. Iowa Barnstormers (1-14) E

Y - Clinched Conference title

X - Clinched Playoff spot

E - Eliminated

With the top four teams in the conference making the playoffs, there is one final spot remaining to be claimed. The #1 seed hosts the #4 seed, while the #2 seed hosts #3 seed in round one. The highest-seeded team coming out of round one will host the other round-one winner in the Conference Final. Orlando or Fishers will claim the final postseason spot and, ironically, will face one another in the final game of the year.

Tulsa cannot take advantage over both Jacksonville and Orlando in a scenario where they have the same record at the end of the campaign due to the "strength of schedule" tiebreaker. Therefore, Tulsa has the potential to finish in second, third, or fourth in the conference by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Here is how it can play out:

First, the Week 20 matchups that are involved in the seeding:

Tulsa @ Quad City, July 25 at 5:00 p.m. CT

Orlando @ Fishers, July 26 at 3:00 p.m. CT

Green Bay @ Jacksonville, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Below are the possibilities if Tulsa beats Quad City:

- Tulsa and Green Bay win:

#2 Tulsa (11-5) hosts either # 3 Jacksonville (10-6) OR Orlando (10-6) in round one

(The opponent depends on the Strength of Schedule tiebreaker between Jacksonville and Orlando, which is still to be determined.)

- Tulsa and Jacksonville win:

#2 Jacksonville (11-5) hosts #3 Tulsa (11-5) in round one

Below are the possibilities if Tulsa loses to Quad City:

- Tulsa, Green Bay, and Fishers lose:

#1 Green Bay (13-3) hosts #4 Tulsa (10-6) in round one

- Tulsa, Green Bay and Orlando lose:

#2 Jacksonville (11-5) hosts #3 Tulsa (10-6)

- Tulsa, Jacksonville and Fishers lose:

#1 Green Bay (14-2) hosts #4 Tulsa (10-6) in round one

- Tulsa, Jacksonville and Orlando lose:

#2 Jacksonville (10-6) hosts #3 Tulsa (10-6)

"We've established a standard in this organization, and that standard is playing playoff football.", said head coach Marvin Jones. "We don't measure success by simply getting in- we measure it by giving ourselves a chance to compete for a championship every year. I'm grateful to our ownership, our players, and especially our fans, who stayed with us through the tough times. They deserve this. Now our job is simple: stay focused, keep improving, and do everything we can to bring a championship home.

The Oilers will have to wait until the conclusion of Sunday's games to know their playoff seeding fate.

Tulsa faces the Quad City Steamwheelers again next week in Moline, Illinois, inside Vibrant Arena at the Mark. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. CT.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information

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Indoor Football League Stories from July 20, 2026

Tulsa Oilers 2026 Playoff Seeding Scenarios - Tulsa Oilers

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