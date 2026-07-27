Tulsa Heads to Jacksonville in Round One

Published on July 26, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, will head to the Sunshine State to face the Jacksonville Sharks in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

The Indoor Football League features the top four teams from each conference advancing to the playoffs. The #1 seed hosts the #4 seed while the #2 hosts the #3. The playoff picture is as follows in the East:

#1 - Green Bay Blizzard, 13-3

#2 - Jacksonville Sharks, 11-5

#3 - Tulsa Oilers, 11-5

#4 - Orlando Pirates, 10-6

Due to the "Strength of Schedule" tiebreaker, the Sharks take the #2 seed over the Oilers.

Despite entering the Indoor Football League in 2023 for its inaugural season, Tulsa did not face the Jacksonville Sharks until 2024, the year the Sharks moved from the National Area League to the IFL. In five regular-season games over the course of three seasons, the Oilers are 2-3 against the Sharks with the following results:

May 3, 2024, Jacksonville at Tulsa: 47-44 (Jacksonville)

June 8, 2024, Tulsa at Jacksonville: 45-42 (Jacksonville)

July 19, 2025, Jacksonville at Tulsa: 47-38 (Tulsa)

May 10, 2026, Tulsa at Jacksonville: 41-34 (Jacksonville)

July 11, 2026, Jacksonville at Tulsa: 57-49 (Tulsa)

Tulsa has now made the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, with 2025 marking their first playoff berth in team history. The Oilers' franchise journey regarding season results has been as follows:

2023: 2-13

2024: 6-10

2025: 10-6, 0-1 playoffs

2026: 11-5, playoffs pending

Tulsa's first postseason appearance as the #4 seed resulted in a first-round exit, falling to the #1 seed Green Bay Blizzard on August 3, 2025, 58-26. Tulsa struggled to overcome an early deficit after two red-zone turnovers in the first half helped Green Bay build a 24-14 halftime lead. *Sam Castronova* accounted for three touchdowns but was intercepted four times, with scoring plays from *Cole Blackman* (2), *Isiah Scott*, and Castronova proving not enough as the Blizzard pulled away for a 58-26 victory in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Tulsa will head on the road as the #3 seed to face the #2 seed Jacksonville Sharks in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for Saturday, August 1, with the time yet to be announced.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information

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Indoor Football League Stories from July 26, 2026

Tulsa Heads to Jacksonville in Round One - Tulsa Oilers

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