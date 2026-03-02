Blizzard Re-Sign Kicker Andrew Mevis for the 2026 Season

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed kicker Andrew Mevis for the 2026 season.

Third-year kicker, Andrew Mevis, returns to the Green Bay Blizzard! The 5-foot-11-inch, 205-pound player is entering his third season in the IFL. He has spent each year with the Blizzard, appearing in over 20 regular-season games over the last two seasons.

Mevis spent time at Fordham University and the University of Iowa from 2017 to 2021. In his final season of college football, Mevis was a Third Team All-American - Phil Steele selection, an All-Big 12 - Coaches honorable mention, an All-Transfer Team selection via The Athletic, a Lou Groza Award Semifinalist, and a member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll.

After some other professional kicking opportunities, including time on the Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL) and St. Louis Battlehawks (UFL), Mevis found a home in Green Bay. In 2024, he appeared in 15 games and made 60 percent of field goals and 82 percent of extra points. During his rookie season, his kicking ability earned the league spotlight, with two IFL Special Teams Player of the Week selections.

In 2025, the Warsaw, Indiana, native followed an impressive season with more incredible kicking. Throughout the year, he proved he was capable of scoring from anywhere on the field, connecting on field goals as far as 45 yards away. Mevis also showed his ability to kick the Deuce, dropkick, and perform successful onside kicks. His 143 points (most points among IFL kickers), 92.7 extra point percentage, and 63.6 field goal percentage (first in the IFL) earned him 2025 All-IFL First Team honors. His numbers become more impressive when considering that he missed time during the season while with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL) for a few weeks.

The Blizzard kicker's ability contributed to two historic Green Bay teams. The Blizzard won the most games in a single season in franchise history in 2024, and, in 2025, the Blizzard won its first IFL Eastern Conference Championship. Mevis and impactful special teams play have been a key contributor to that success. As many Green Bay fans remember, a turning point in the Eastern Conference Championship game was a kickoff the Blizzard recovered off the crossbar, giving the offense another chance to score in what had been a back-and-forth game. Mevis and the Blizzard will look to continue their combined success when the team kicks off its season in two weeks. They will host the Vegas Knight Hawks on March 15 at the Resch Center!

Welcome back, Andrew Mevis !

