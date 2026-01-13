Orlando Sirens Announce Prep Classes Ahead of 2026 Dance Team Tryouts

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Sirens, the official dance team of the Orlando Pirates, are inviting dancers from across Central Florida to attend a four-class prep series designed to prepare participants for upcoming 2026 tryouts.

The prep classes are led by newly named Head Coach Lora Costantini, who was announced earlier this month to lead the Sirens program. Costantini brings extensive professional dance and coaching experience to the organization and is focused on building a high-energy, polished team that represents the Pirates both on and off the field.

The Sirens Prep Classes give dancers the opportunity to learn the team's style, hear directly about expectations for the season, and gain valuable insight into the audition process. Each class will conclude with a Question & Answer session with the Sirens Director.

Dancers who attend all four prep classes may be awarded a Sirens Pass, allowing them to advance directly to finals at tryouts.

Classes are open to the public, and anyone may attend-even those who are not planning to audition.

All classes will be held at VTP Dance Academy. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

Register here: https://orlandopirates.com/orlandosirens

Prep Class Schedule:

Friday, January 23, 2026 | 7:30-9:30 PM

Jazz Funk with Taylor

Cost: $20

Monday, January 26, 2026 | 7:30-9:30 PM

Jazz Pom with Tyler

Cost: $20

Friday, January 30, 2026 | 7:30-9:30 PM

Hip Hop with Percy

Cost: $20

Monday, February 2, 2026 | 7:30-9:30 PM

Sassy Heels with Megbo

Cost: $20

Location for all classes: VTP Dance Academy, 604 W. Evergreen Court, Longwood, FL 32750

For more information on Coach Costantini's appointment, visit:

https://orlandopirates.com/news/2026/1/8/football-pirates-name-lora-costantini-to-lead-orlando-sirens-dance-team.aspx







