Pirates Sign Wide Receiver Dante Wright

Published on March 11, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates have signed wide receiver Dante Wright. Wright, who played in 46 collegiate games with Colorado State and Temple University, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League last season and went to Rookie Minicamp.

During his college career Wright pulled in 221 receptions for 2,995 yards with 17 touchdowns. He also ran 76 times for 267 yards with two scores.

A native of Navarre, FL, Wright made an immediate impact at Colorado State as he started all 12 games in 2019 as a freshman and was a Football Writers Association of America and ESPN Freshman All-American as he had 57 receptions for 805 yards and four touchdowns. Wright also ran for 214 yards with two scores. He was the first true freshman to start every game for the Rams since the 2013 season. At the end of the year he also earned Fall Academic All-Mountain West Honors.

The 5'10", 180 pound wideout also returned punts and in 2020 was recognized as an All-Conference receiver and punt returner. After playing in two games in 2022 Wright entered the transfer portal and played his final two seasons at Temple University.

Over the next two years on North Broad Street in Philadelphia, Wright played in 20 games making 100 receptions for 1,299 yards with ten touchdowns. In his final season with the Owls he was an All First Team All-American Athletic Conference selection as he had 61 receptions for 792 yards and six touchdowns.







