Pirates Fresh off a Great Turnout for Open Tryouts

Published on March 3, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

ORLANDO, FL - Orlando Pirates head coach Rob Keefe is thrilled that training camp is right around the corner.

The Pirates have been establishing a roster since the announcement of their relocation, but Keefe is always hungry for more. Looking to find that "diamond in the rough" is no easy feat, but it's something this team was set out to do.

"There's a lot of talent that slips through the cracks, myself included," Keefe said. While not every team offers an Open Tryout, Keefe believes it's a vital step to building a team and knows he wouldn't be where he is today if the same opportunity hadn't been presented to him.

"I remember seeing a flyer in Atlanta for an open tryout. I took advantage of it, drove three hours down to Columbus, GA and earned an opportunity with a professional football team. If it wasn't for that I wouldn't be here today. I firmly believe in the process and giving everyone an opportunity to show us what they got," he added.

Not only is it a great opportunity for the players, but it's an integral part for this new coaching staff as well, "It's a great opportunity for us as a coaching staff to bond and come together. I was happy with the quality of talent that showed up and proud of how the players competed as well. It was a professional setting and I was pleased with how smoothly the tryout was conducted."

The Pirates allowed walks up in addition to pre registration which left no excuses for aspiring professional football players in the area. At the end of the day, Keefe broke down the process as to how the team landed on one player in particular, "You never know who's going to show up and that's a really exciting element. Once we get everyone together we're able to evaluate talent very quickly, but at the same time you're able to give them every opportunity to show you what they have."

Keefe said everyone was out there for a total of four hours. From dynamic warm-up stretches to the 40-yard dash to one-on-ones, players were given every opportunity to stand out and prove they deserved a chance to make it on the PIrates. Ultimately, that opportunity went to defensive lineman Zykeius Strong.

"Zykeius really showed out," Keefe said. "Not only did he perform well but he looked the part too. He had quality reps in college against high level opponents. Sometimes scouts at higher levels miss out on really good talent. This is what this opportunity is for."

Keefe called it a "win-win for both sides" as Strong was invited to Training Camp and has a chance to make a lasting impression with the Pirates. Now that the Open Tryouts have concluded, Training Camp is the one thing on everyone's mind.

"Training camp is all about coming together and competing. This process requires intense film study, teaching, getting quality reps, and all of the things you need to do when any team first gets together. Training camp every single year is laying the foundation for a great season," Keefe added.

The Pirates head coach said "expectations are very high" as the newly relocated team looks to bring home an IFL Championship. Orlando is a place Keefe has been able to call home for the last 15 years, and he isn't going to take this opportunity for granted.

"I really love what I do," he said. "I'm very fortunate to be a professional head football coach. I'm honored that I get to be the first head coach of the Pirates organization. To be able to do what I love all year round in my hometown, to engage with the community and share it with the players, that's what this is all about for me. I not only want to win on the field, but off the field as well. I think sky is the limit in everything we want to accomplish. I'm very excited we get to do this in Orlando and I'm proud we're starting something in such an overly positive manner."

Orlando opens their season at the Tingley Coliseum against the New Mexico Chupacabras on Sunday, March 22nd. The Pirates "Inaugural Home Opener" is set for Sunday, April 5 at the Kia Center as the Quad City Steamwheelers come to town.







