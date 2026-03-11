Steamwheelers Training Camp Defense Preview

Published on March 11, 2026

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







On the other side of the football, the Quad City Steamwheelers, coming off a loss in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, not only revamped their defense but also brought back many key players from last year's team to help lead them to the promised land.

From multiple All-IFL team members to up-and-coming promising rookies, and even snatching away a player from a rival, the sQUAD brought in a defense that aims to stun opposing defenses.

Defensive Line

David Abolarinwa - 6'1 - 205 lbs - University of New Haven

Chima Dunga - 6'5 - 225 lbs - Central Missouri

KeShaun Moore - 6'3 - 290 lbs - Hampton University

Charles Rosser - 6'3 - 230 lbs - Bowling Green State University

Rashaun Williams - 6'1 - 290 lbs - New Mexico Highlands University

The Wheelers return two key members to their defensive line from last season: Chima Dunga and Keshaun Moore. Dunga, in nine games last season, racked up 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. Moore returns to Quad City after showing last season that he was one of the best defensive players in the league. Last year, Moore totalled 68 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, which was tied for the league lead, nine sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Not much can be said since the stats speak for themselves.

Williams, a former Green Bay Blizzard, not only provides a spark for the defensive line, but also is ready to destroy every lineman in front of him. Abolarinwa and Rosser will be playing their first seasons in the IFL and are ready to bring their high football IQ and griddiness to the Wheelers.

Linebackers

Alex Herriott - 5'11 - 225 lbs - Presbyterian College

The Wheelers had a tall task replacing Bubba Arslanian from last season, but Herriott is a linebacker who has the chance to step right in and make an immediate impact. After four seasons at Presbyterian, Herriott brings athleticism, speed, energy, and a tough and physical playstyle that fits right in with what the Steamwheelers want.

Defensive Backs

Kaleb Coleman - 6'0 - 200 lbs - Morgan State University

Malik Duncan - 5'9 - 233 lbs - Saint Francis University

Camron Harrell - 5'10 - 185 lbs - Southern Miss

Nicholas Harris - 5'11 - 198 lbs - Monmouth College

Kevin Ransom Jr. - 6'0 - 195 lbs - Wayne State College

Jamon Williams - 5'10 - 180 lbs - Winona State University

The Wheelers bring back a handful of key players at this position in Duncan, Harrell, and Harris. Duncan, a Steamwheelers legend, in 64 career games with Quad City, tallied 172 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four interceptions and 23 pass breakups. Harrell, an All-IFL member last season, emerged as one of the most dynamic playmakers on the defensive end when he recorded 54 tackles, six interceptions, 27 passes defended, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and three total touchdowns. Harris returns to the Quad City after earning his spot through last season's tryouts and hopes to bring back his confidence, humor and energy. In only seven games, Harris totalled 23 tackles, two interceptions, one touchdown and two pass breakups.

New to the team this season, Kevin Ransom Jr. joins the sQUAD and comes after two great seasons with the Blizzard, where he proved he is one of the most physical defensive backs in the league. Coleman and Williams will play their debut seasons in the IFL, and also bring not only their physicality, but also their versatility.

Kicker

Jan Bogdan - 6'0 - 180 lbs - Syracuse

A former soccer player and a Division I kicker, Bogdan joins the Steamwheelers and hopes to continue the kicking success that the Steamwheelers have had in the past few years after the departure of Kyle Kaplan.







