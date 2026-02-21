Quad City Steamwheelers Theme Night Announced

In Quad City, football is more than a game it's a gathering place. It's where families come together, where traditions are built, and where the loudest moments echo long after the final whistle. In 2026, the Quad City Steamwheelers are proud to unveil a Theme Night lineup that celebrates the people, partners, and organizations that power our community. March 21 - Opening Night

Presented by Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf

Opening Night sets the tone for the entire season, and this year, we're kicking it off with an unforgettable Scout experience.

Through our partnership with Isle Casino, Boy and Girl Scouts receive exclusive discounted tickets and:

Pregame field access

Meet & greet with Steamwheelers players

Pregame player tunnel high-five experience

Scouts can secure their discounted tickets now at: steamwheelersfootball.com/scouts April 11 - Union & Trades Night

Presented by Tri-City Building and Construction Trades Council

This night honors the hardworking men and women who build and power our region.

All union members receive discounted tickets with proof of ID. Tickets may also be picked up through participating local union offices including:

Tri-City

Local 25

Local 91

Local 145

Quad City isn't built by chance, it's built by trades. April 26 - Youth Jersey Night

Presented by Crawford Company

The future of Quad City football takes center stage.

The first 1,000 kids through the doors will receive a FREE, one-of-a-kind custom co-branded Steamwheelers / Crawford Company jersey.

One night. One jersey. One memory they'll never forget. May 15 - Country Night

Presented by John Deere

Dust off your boots, it's Country Night in Quad City.

All John Deere employees receive BOGO tickets throughout the season

On this special night, employees receive up to two FREE tickets

Steamwheelers players will wear custom John Deere jerseys

After the game, those jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefiting a local non-profit organization.

Football. Community. Giving back. June 6 - Halfway to Halloween

Presented by Asylum of Mad Dreams

Miss Halloween? We're bringing it back early.

The Steamwheelers partner with Asylum of Mad Dreams to deliver a one-of-a-kind spooky experience:

Haunted characters roaming the arena

A FREE haunted house experience inside the arena conference room

Included with your game ticket purchase

It's football... with a fright. June 28 - Military Night

Presented by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home

A night dedicated to those who serve.

We will honor all active duty service members and veterans with:

A Salute to Service Tunnel

Selected veterans walking out of the tunnel with a player of their choice

In-game recognition moments throughout the evening

Because freedom deserves recognition. July 11 - First Responders Night

Presented by Blue Line

We honor the heroes who run toward danger.

All First Responders will receive discounted or free tickets (details to be announced). Join us as we recognize those who protect and serve Quad City every single day. July 25 - Fan Appreciation Night

Presented by Bally's Corporation

This night is for you.

The Quad City Steamwheelers honor the fans who bring the energy, the noise, and the passion all season long. Expect special surprises, giveaways, and unforgettable moments as we close out the 2026 regular season together. Secure Your Seats

Every night tells a story.

Every night builds Quad City.

To purchase tickets for any 2026 Theme Night, visit: steamwheelersfootball.com/tickets







