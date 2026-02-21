Quad City Steamwheelers Theme Night Announced
Published on February 21, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Quad City Steamwheelers News Release
In Quad City, football is more than a game it's a gathering place. It's where families come together, where traditions are built, and where the loudest moments echo long after the final whistle. In 2026, the Quad City Steamwheelers are proud to unveil a Theme Night lineup that celebrates the people, partners, and organizations that power our community. March 21 - Opening Night
Presented by Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf
Opening Night sets the tone for the entire season, and this year, we're kicking it off with an unforgettable Scout experience.
Through our partnership with Isle Casino, Boy and Girl Scouts receive exclusive discounted tickets and:
Pregame field access
Meet & greet with Steamwheelers players
Pregame player tunnel high-five experience
Scouts can secure their discounted tickets now at: steamwheelersfootball.com/scouts April 11 - Union & Trades Night
Presented by Tri-City Building and Construction Trades Council
This night honors the hardworking men and women who build and power our region.
All union members receive discounted tickets with proof of ID. Tickets may also be picked up through participating local union offices including:
Tri-City
Local 25
Local 91
Local 145
Quad City isn't built by chance, it's built by trades. April 26 - Youth Jersey Night
Presented by Crawford Company
The future of Quad City football takes center stage.
The first 1,000 kids through the doors will receive a FREE, one-of-a-kind custom co-branded Steamwheelers / Crawford Company jersey.
One night. One jersey. One memory they'll never forget. May 15 - Country Night
Presented by John Deere
Dust off your boots, it's Country Night in Quad City.
All John Deere employees receive BOGO tickets throughout the season
On this special night, employees receive up to two FREE tickets
Steamwheelers players will wear custom John Deere jerseys
After the game, those jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefiting a local non-profit organization.
Football. Community. Giving back. June 6 - Halfway to Halloween
Presented by Asylum of Mad Dreams
Miss Halloween? We're bringing it back early.
The Steamwheelers partner with Asylum of Mad Dreams to deliver a one-of-a-kind spooky experience:
Haunted characters roaming the arena
A FREE haunted house experience inside the arena conference room
Included with your game ticket purchase
It's football... with a fright. June 28 - Military Night
Presented by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home
A night dedicated to those who serve.
We will honor all active duty service members and veterans with:
A Salute to Service Tunnel
Selected veterans walking out of the tunnel with a player of their choice
In-game recognition moments throughout the evening
Because freedom deserves recognition. July 11 - First Responders Night
Presented by Blue Line
We honor the heroes who run toward danger.
All First Responders will receive discounted or free tickets (details to be announced). Join us as we recognize those who protect and serve Quad City every single day. July 25 - Fan Appreciation Night
Presented by Bally's Corporation
This night is for you.
The Quad City Steamwheelers honor the fans who bring the energy, the noise, and the passion all season long. Expect special surprises, giveaways, and unforgettable moments as we close out the 2026 regular season together. Secure Your Seats
Every night tells a story.
Every night builds Quad City.
To purchase tickets for any 2026 Theme Night, visit: steamwheelersfootball.com/tickets
Indoor Football League Stories from February 21, 2026
- Quad City Steamwheelers Theme Night Announced - Quad City Steamwheelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad City Steamwheelers Stories
- Quad City Steamwheelers Theme Night Announced
- Quad City Steamwheelers Set to Report for Training Camp on February 26
- Quad City Deckmate Dancers Announce 2026 Tryouts Under New Head Coach Taylor Vrchoticky
- IFL Lands FanDuel TV Deal - Steamwheelers Set for National Stage
- Quad City Steamwheelers Release Schedule