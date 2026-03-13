Game 1 Preview vs Fishers

Published on March 12, 2026

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Quad City Steamwheelers will travel to Fishers, Indiana, for their 2026 season opener and an Eastern Conference battle against the Fishers Freight. This game will resume the matchups and potentially help create a new rivalry in the Indoor Football League, as last year's games between these two teams were heated and physical.

Kick-off is at 4:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 14, at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, IN. To watch, you can go to the Yahoo Sports Network online, or watch on services like Fubo, Amazon Fire TV, Plex, Prime Video and Roku.

About the Steamwheelers

Last season, the Steamwheelers started the season 6-0 and finished 11-5. Entering the playoffs as the one seed in the Eastern Conference, Quad City defeated the Jacksonville Sharks in their first round matchup, the first playoff football played in the Quad Cities in 18 years, before falling in a tight matchup in the conference finals versus the Green Bay Blizzard

Head Coach Cory Ross, who was extended after winning IFL Coach of the Year last season, enters his eighth season with Quad City, and under his watch, the team has consistently made the playoffs. Just last season, some of the successes included developing three IFL All-Rookie selections and five All-IFL selections, and the Wheelers ranked among the league's best offenses, totalling 2,345 passing yards, 49 touchdowns, and 7.5 yards per attempt, while rushing for 1,670 yards and 53 touchdowns. Not only that, but their 844 points and 46.9 points per game were in the top three in the league.

The team brings back quarterback Daquan Neal, who last season proved to be one of the most dynamic offensive players in the league, while also re-signing running back Jarrod Ware and wide receiver Jordan Vesey to help boost the Quad City air and ground attack once again. Steamwheelers legend Keyvan Rudd returns for another season with the team, hoping to finish off his spectacular Wheeler career with a deep playoff run.

On the defensive side, Quad City returns defensive back Malik Duncan, a cornerstone on the defense, for his fourth year with the team. In his career, he's recorded 185 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles. The team also brings back defensive linemen Chima Dunga and KeShaun Moore, who will undoubtedly wreak havoc on opposing offensive linemen once again.

QC - Players to Watch

Quian Williams / WR - Coming off a season where he earned a spot on the All-IFL First Team and won the receiving triple crown, Williams will make his Wheelers debut Saturday and hopes to prove why he was one of the most coveted signings in the league. With the Freight trying to improve defensively after struggling to stop the pass last season, Williams' play will be something to watch in this game.

Kevin Ransom Jr / DB - Ransom will also make his Steamwheelers debut after being signed during the offseason from Green Bay. As a key member of one of the best defenses during a two-year stretch with the Blizzard, Ransom's physicality will be a key factor for the Wheelers' defense.

About the Freight

Last year, Fishers played their inaugural season in the league, and while starting 3-0, the team lost nine consecutive games. Despite that tough stretch, they overcame it and won their last four games to finish 7-9, tied for fifth with the Massachusetts Pirates, in the Eastern Conference.

The team brings back quarterback Felix Harper, who took over midseason last year and quickly led the Freight's late-season resurgence by rushing for seven rushing touchdowns and seven receiving touchdowns. They also re-signed wide receiver JT Stokes, who racked up over 580 yards and nine touchdowns last season with Fishers. Kicker Calum Sutherland, one of the best kickers, is also returning after a season last year where he had 2,500 kickoff yards.

On the defensive side, Fishers returns two key defensive linemen, First-Team All-IFL member Jaylin Swan and Krystapher Oakley, to strengthen their defensive line that wreaked havoc on the Wheelers offensive line last season. The Freight also bring in defensive back Cejai Parrish, a former Steamwheeler from last season.

Fishers - Players to Watch

CJ Windham / WR - Windham, a former Quad City Steamwheeler, has the ability to change games with his abilities on the field. Coming off a national championship with Vegas last season, he brings championship experience to a young Fishers franchise that is looking to strengthen itself.

Jaylin Swan / DL - Another former Steamwheeler, Swan's 2025 season with Fishers earned him a spot on the All-IFL First Team, when he racked up 9.5 sacks, which led the league, and 17.5 tackles for loss, which was top five in the league. If the Wheelers want to coast to a week one win, they'll have to win in the trenches and neutralize Swan. It will be a big test for the Wheelers' line that has retooled itself over the offseason.

Last Time Around....

The Steamwheelers and Freight last met on 6/16/25 at the Vibrant Arena in Moline, when the Steamwheelers won 45-28 in a physical and penalty-filled game that featured 17 total flags and two ejections, highlighting a potentially heated new rivalry in the Indoor Football League. Quad City jumped out early with multiple deuces from kicker Kyle Kaplan and strong defensive play, including a scoop-and-score by Malik Duncan and an interception by Chima Dunga, helping the Steamwheelers take a 28-12 halftime lead. Quarterback Daquan Neal threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jordan Vesey, while Jarrod Ware Jr added two rushing scores. Fishers showed flashes offensively but could not overcome Quad City's defensive pressure and turnovers, and a late field goal by Kaplan helped seal the 45-28 Steamwheelers victory.







