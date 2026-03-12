Indoor Football League Announces Capelli Sport as Official Merchandise Partner

Published on March 12, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The Indoor Football League is proud to announce a new partnership with Capelli Sport, naming the global sports brand the Official Merchandise Partner of the IFL beginning with the 2026 season.

Through this partnership, Capelli Sport will design and produce a new line of official IFL and team merchandise, giving fans exclusive access to custom apparel created specifically for the Indoor Football League.

Capelli Sport is a global sportswear brand headquartered in New York City specializing in top-of-the-line custom athletic apparel, lifestyle apparel, and equipment for teams and athletes around the world. Founded in 2011, the company has rapidly expanded across professional and amateur sports while maintaining strong roots in youth athletics, delivering premium teamwear, innovative designs, and performance-driven products for clubs, leagues and organizations internationally.

For the IFL, Capelli Sport will develop a wide range of exclusive league and team gear, including performance apparel, sideline wear, fan merchandise, and lifestyle collections. These products are being custom designed for the Indoor Football League and will only be available through official Capelli channels.

Fans can shop official IFL Capelli Sport merchandise through the league's online store at www.GoIFL.com, while team-specific Capelli Sport collections will be available through each IFL team's official website.

"This partnership with Indoor Football League is an exciting milestone for Capelli Sport as we continue expanding our footprint in football." Said Jared Harris, Capelli Sport Regional Manager. "As one of our first partnerships in this space, it represents a strategic step forward for our brand. We're committed to nurturing and growing this relationship with the IFL while broadening our horizons within the football ecosystem. We look forward to supporting the league, its teams, and its athletes with high-quality performance apparel as we build something meaningful together."

The partnership gives IFL fans access to premium gear that reflects the league's fast-paced style and bold identity while providing teams with a unified merchandise platform built specifically for indoor football.

"This partnership with Capelli Sport allows us to elevate the entire IFL merchandise experience," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "Fans will now have access to custom gear designed exclusively for the Indoor Football League and its teams."

"This multi-year partnership positions the Indoor Football League and Capelli Sport for continued growth across the global football landscape." Stated President of the IFL Business Division Jared Widman. "Capelli Sport's worldwide reputation for excellence, innovation, and premium quality will ensure our players, coaches, and fans have access to best-in-class apparel and merchandise both online and inside our arenas. We are incredibly proud to align the IFL with a brand that has become a global benchmark for performance and style."

From sideline apparel to fan-ready streetwear, the new Capelli Sport collections will debut throughout the 2026 season.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.