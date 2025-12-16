Knight Hawks Sign Veteran DB Clifton Duck for 2026 Season

Published on December 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







The reigning National Champion Vegas Knight Hawks have signed veteran defensive back Clifton Duck for the 2026 season.

Duck (5'11, 180 lbs) joins the Knight Hawks for his first season with the organization. He most recently spent the past two seasons with the San Antonio Gunslingers, where he recorded 112 tackles, one tackle for loss, seven interceptions, 20 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Prior to his time in San Antonio, Duck played the 2023 season with the Sioux Falls Storm, totaling 86 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

Duck brings experience, playmaking ability, and proven production to the Knight Hawks' secondary as they look to defend their National Championship in 2026.







