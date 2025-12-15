Chambers Returns to Barnstormers

Published on December 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed offensive lineman Tyrone Chambers to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Chambers (6-6, 340, Kentucky State) returns to the Iowa Barnstormers for the 2026 season. Collegiately, Chambers began his career at the University of Toledo as a defensive tackle before transferring to Kentucky State University where he saw both sides of the ball. He joined the Indoor Football League (IFL) in 2024 spending the first half of the season with the Jacksonville Sharks before joining the Iowa Barnstormers roster. In 2025, Chambers went to the Quad City Steamwheelers as a result of a trade where he appeared in with the program. Now as a result of another trade, Chambers returns to the Iowa Barnstormers.

"We, as a staff, are super excited to have Tyrone return to Iowa for the 2026 season," said Head Coach Coles. "He is a veteran offensive lineman who is more motivated than ever, we look forward to having him anchor our O-Line unit this season."

Chambers will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

