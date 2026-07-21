Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight

Published on July 21, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, July 21, plans for Fan Appreciation Knight, which will take place this Saturday, July 25. The Knight Hawks will take on the Northern Arizona Wranglers that evening at 6 p.m. PT in their final regular season game of the 2026 season. The first 3,000 fans will receive VKH branded noise makers. Fan Appreciation Knight is presented by WOW Carwash, the Official Car Wash of the Vegas Knight Hawks. WOW Carwash will be handing out free car wash vouchers to all fans.

REMAINING THEME & PROMOTIONAL KNIGHT SCHEDULE

Subject to change. All times PT.

JULY

Saturday, July 25 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers - 6 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Knight presented by WOW Carwash- Noise Maker Giveaway







Indoor Football League Stories from July 21, 2026

Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight - Vegas Knight Hawks

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