Meet July 11's Kid Captain of the Game: Carly Horner

Published on July 21, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







From Bettendorf, Iowa, Carly was diagnosed with Turner syndrome in 2023 after doctors at the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children's Hospital noticed her growth had slowed. Turner syndrome is a genetic condition that affects about one in every 2,000 girls and occurs when one or both X chromosomes are missing or partially missing. Since her diagnosis, Carly has faced every appointment and test with incredible courage while inspiring others through her resilience and positive spirit. As a Children's Miracle Network Kid Champion representing University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children's Hospital, Carly proudly shares her story to raise awareness and bring hope to other children and families facing medical challenges.

As the Quad City Steamwheelers' Kid Captain on First Responders Night back on July 11th, Carly enjoyed an unforgettable game-day experience. She met Head Coach Cory Ross, offensive lineman Joe Krall, spent time with several Deckmate Dancers, and got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the team before kickoff, including the chance to try on a Steamwheelers helmet. One of the night's most memorable moments came when Carly joined the team as they ran through the pregame tunnel before taking the field. She then had the honor of delivering the official game ball, helping kick off an exciting evening of Steamwheelers football. Her infectious smile, enthusiasm, and courageous spirit made a lasting impression on everyone she met.

To learn more about Turner syndrome and Carly's story, visit steamwheelersfootball.com/carly.







Indoor Football League Stories from July 21, 2026

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